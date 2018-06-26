Market Update: FMCG stocks gain led by GSK Cons; Tata Elxsi hits new 52-week high, SBI most active

The broader indices including the Nifty and the Sensex are trading on a flat to positive note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty up 2 points at 10,765 and the Sensex is trading higher by 12 points at 35,475.

Nifty midcap index continues to trade lower but individual stocks are buzzing in the morning trade. Bata India jumped 2 percent followed by India Cements and Tata Global Beverage.

Nifty auto managed to stay flat after yesterday's fall but stocks like Tata Motors, TVS Motor Company, Motherson Sumi Systems and Apollo Tyres traded lower.

From the banking space, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are trading higher.

From the oil & gas space, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation added over 1 percent while ONGC is up half a percent.

From the FMCG space, GSK Consumer jumped 3.5 percent while Marico, Emami, Godrej Consumer and Tata Global Beverage added up to 1 percent.

JSW Steel, NALCO and Vedanta from the Nifty metal space are trading lower, shedding up to 1 percent.

Nifty realty outperforms the broader indices led by Prestige Estates, DLF, Godrej Properties and Unitech.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were UltraTech Cement, Coal India, HPCL, Asian Paints and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, State Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma and Avanti Feeds.

The top losers included Vedanta, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and ICICI Bank.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Avanti Feeds which zoomed over 17 percent followed by Info Edge, Vakrangee, GSK Consumer and Prestige Estates.

The top losers included Kwality, CARE Ratings, GATI, Max India and Voltas.

Abbott India, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Elxsi are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 123 stocks hit new 52-week low including names like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, EID Parry, GATI, Jain Irrigation Systems, Kwality, NBCC, NHPC, PTC India Financial, Punj Lloyd, Union Bank of India and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 678 stocks advancing, 882 declining and 486 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 818 stocks advanced, 948 declined and 85 remained unchanged.