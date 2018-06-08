Market Update: Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma jump 3-5%; Infosys hits fresh 52-week high, PNB up 3%

The broader indices continue to trade on a negative note this Friday afternoon with the Nifty trading lower by 55 points at 10,712 and the Sensex shed 183 points at 35,279.

Pharma stocks continued to outperform with the Index up over 2.5 percent led by Sun Pharma, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Cadila Healthcare and Glenmark Pharma.

Also PSU banking stocks were trading in the green led by Punjab National Bank which jumped 3 percent while Allahabad bank, Andhra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India were the other gainers.

Nifty IT was up half a percent led by KPIT Tech, Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Tata Consultancy Services.

Bank Nifty was down dragged by ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

Oil & gas stocks are also trading weak with HPCL and BPCL down 2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Cipla and Tata Motors.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Tata Motors, Strides Shasun, Tata Steel, Just Dial and Sun Pharma.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Sintex Industries, Sun Pharma, Strides Shasun, Ajanta Pharma and CG Power .

Infosys and Firstsource Solutions were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 57 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Alembic Pharma, Manpasand Beverages, Kwality, VA Tech Wabag and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 803 stocks advancing, 863 declining and 391 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1155 stocks advanced, 1235 declined and 113 remained unchanged.

