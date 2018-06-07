Market Update: Bulls regain control as realty, metals stocks shine; RIL up 1%, Infosys hits new 52-week high

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty trading higher by 78 points at 10,762 and the Sensex gained 275 points at 35,454.

Bank Nifty was up almost 1 percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

Realty stocks are buzzing in the morning trade led by stocks like Unitech, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Unitech, HDIL and Oberoi Realty.

Oil & gas stocks are also up with Reliance Industries adding 1 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and ONGC.

Among the media names, DEN Networks jumped over 4 percent while Network18, EROS International, PVR and ZEE Entertainment were the other gainers.

Nifty metal jumped close to 2 percent led by JSPL which added 4 percent followed by Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries and ICICI Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Future Retail, Vedanta, Just Dial, Avanti Feeds and Reliance Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, Time Technoplast, GRUH Finance, Redington India and Tata Steel.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Firstsource Solutions and JSW Steel were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 57 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Pincon Spirit, Vakrangee and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1351 stocks advancing, 274 declining and 424 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1660 stocks advanced, 454 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

