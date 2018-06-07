App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Bulls regain control as realty, metals stocks shine; RIL up 1%, Infosys hits new 52-week high

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1351 stocks advancing, 274 declining and 424 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1660 stocks advanced, 454 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Nifty trading higher by 78 points at 10,762 and the Sensex gained 275 points at 35,454.

Bank Nifty was up almost 1 percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

Realty stocks are buzzing in the morning trade led by stocks like Unitech, Indiabulls Real Estate, Godrej Properties, Unitech, HDIL and Oberoi Realty.

Oil & gas stocks are also up with Reliance Industries adding 1 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL and ONGC.

related news

Among the media names, DEN Networks jumped over 4 percent while Network18, EROS International, PVR and ZEE Entertainment were the other gainers.

Nifty metal jumped close to 2 percent led by JSPL which added 4 percent followed by Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Vedanta.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Vedanta, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries and ICICI Bank.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Future Retail, Vedanta, Just Dial, Avanti Feeds and Reliance Industries.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, Time Technoplast, GRUH Finance, Redington India and Tata Steel.

Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Firstsource Solutions and JSW Steel were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 57 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality, Pincon Spirit, Vakrangee and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1351 stocks advancing, 274 declining and 424 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1660 stocks advanced, 454 declined and 92 remained unchanged.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 10:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Cues

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.