Market Update: Bajaj Finance hits fresh 52-week high; RIL jumps 2%, TCS most active

The broader indices including the Nifty and the Sensex extended the morning gains this Wednesday afternoon with the Nifty up 50 points at 10,759 and the Sensex is trading higher by 192 points at 35,479.

Selective midcap stocks are buzzing including names like CG Power, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Biocon, Just Dial and Voltas.

From the oil & gas space, Reliance Industries jumped over 2 percent while on the other hand, BPCL, HPCL, IOC and ONGC traded lower.

From the banking space, Axis Bank is up 1 percent while HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC Bank, RBL Bank and Yes Bank are the other gainers.

Nifty metal is also trading in the green as JSPL, JSW Steel, Vedanta and Steel Authority of India are up 1-2 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Zee Entertainment, Yes Bank and Cipla.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Reliance Industries, Cipla, TCS, ICICI Bank and Vedanta.

The top losers included UPL, IOC, Coal India, HPCL and ONGC.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Parag Milk, Vakrangee, Greaves Cotton, Kwality and Alembic Pharma.

Bajaj Finance, GSK Pharma, Mahindra CIE, Mahindra Logistics, Merck and Tata Elxsi were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 83 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Ambuja Cements, HAL, Can Fin Homes, HCC, India Cements, NBCC, Jain Irrigation Systems, Shree Cement, Tata Power and UPL among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 922 stocks advancing, 722 declining and 402 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1256 stocks advanced, 1099 declined and 119 remained unchanged.

