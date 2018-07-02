Market Update: Auto stocks gain led Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland; Infosys hits record high, RIL down 1%

The Indian benchmark indices are trading on a negative note this Monday morning with the Nifty shedding 32 points at 10,682 and the Sensex is trading lower by 97 points at 35,325.

After reporting auto sales numbers for June, auto stocks are buzzing with Nifty auto is up almost 1 percent led by stocks like Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Bharat Forge and TVS Motor Company.

IT stocks are also buzzing led by Infosys, KPIT Tech, Tech Mahindra and Oracle Financial Services.

Bank Nifty is down in the morning trade dragged by Axis Bank which is trading lower by over 1 percent while ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the other losers.

Nifty energy is weak with GAIL India and ONGC down over 1 percent each. Reliance Industries is trading lower by 1 percent as well.

Nifty infra is down close to 1.5 percent dragged by Adani Power, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and NHPC.

Metal stocks are weak but Tata Steel is outperforming and is up 2 percent while on the other hand, Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries, JSPL, NALCO and Vedanta are trading on a negative note.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, HPCL and Tech Mahindra.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE are Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Auto.

The top NSE losers included NTPC, Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Larsen & Toubro and Coal India.

Some of the top gainers on BSE are Tata Steel, Vakrangee, RAIN Industries, Motilal Oswal and IDBI Bank.

Britannia Industries, Bata India and Infosys are few stocks that hit fresh 52-week high in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 50 stocks have hit new 52-week low including Gammon India, Hindustan Astronautics and JBF Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 809 stocks advancing, 778 declining and 457 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 879 stocks advanced, 752 declined and 63 remained unchanged.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.