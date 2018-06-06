Market Update: Auto, realty stocks buzz ahead of RBI policy, Nifty PSU bank up 2% led by Allahabad Bank

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Wednesday afternoon ahead of the RBI monetary policy which is scheduled later in the day. The Nifty is trading higher by 69 points at 10,662 and the Sensex gained 209 points at 35,112.

The midcap index was up close to a percent led by CG Power, Hindustan Zinc, India Cements, JP Associates, Reliance Power and Siemens among others.

Ahead of the RBI policy, realty stocks are buzzing in trade led by Indiabulls Real Estate, Oberoi Realty and Phoenix Mills.

Auto stocks are also trading in the green led by Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Bosch, Ashok Leyland and Apollo Tyres.

Nifty PSU bank was up 2 percent as stocks like Punjab National Bank jumped 2 percent while Union Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Bank of India were the other gainers.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HCL Tech.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were PC Jeweller,, Biocon, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Avanti Feeds, Parag Milk, IDFC Bank and Allahabad Bank among others.

Green Fire Agri Commodities was one of the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in afternoon trade.

On the other hand, 245 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Aban Offshore, BEML, GSFC, HAL, HDIL, JK Lakshmi Cement, JK Tyre, Kwality, Suzlon and Unitech among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 1118 stocks advancing, 576 declining and 359 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1500 stocks advanced, 956 declined and 120 remained unchanged.