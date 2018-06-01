App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market update: 67 stocks hit new 52-week low; IT, metal outperform; Bajaj Auto up 2%

On the NSE 67 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Atlanta, BEML and Engineers India among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market consolidates as investors digested better-than-expected March quarter GDP data which shows that India is the fastest growing economy.

The Nifty50 is trading in a narrow range around its previous closing levels but the Midcap index underperformed frontlines again, falling third of a percent.

Among the sectors, auto, IT, metal, pharma have outperformed the benchmark indices, while bank Nifty, energy, PSU banks are underperforming.

Auto stocks are buzzing in the morning with Bajaj Auto up over 2 percent, Maruti Suzuki was up 1.5 percent, also Ashok Leyland, MRF, Tata Motors are trading in green.

Among the metal space, Bhushan Steel gained 5 percent, Vedanta up 3.5 percent, Jindal Steel up 2.2 percent, and SAIL gained over 1 percent.

On the other hand, Nifty PSU banks are trading lower, with Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, IOB and SBI were down 0.5 percent.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki and Hindalco.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 692 stocks advancing, 892 declining and 459 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 847 stocks advanced, 1029 declined and 86 remained unchanged.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 10:08 am

tags #Market Cues

