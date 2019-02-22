Market to remain volatile on global, domestic cues; Anand Rathi's top 3 picks

Siddharth Sedani

The corporate earnings season has been fairly positive with good delivery across sectors. However, some sectors like autos have seen a slowdown and have seen margins being crushed which should get corrected going forward. We have recently seen heavy sell-off in Tata Motors after the company reported a net loss of nearly Rs 27,000 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 on account of exceptional item of asset impairment in JLR and slowdown in China.

India’s macros continue to strengthen with factory output improving at 2.4 percent in December after hitting a 17-month low of 0.5 percent in November.

Also, India's retail inflation declined marginally to 2.05 percent in January due to cheaper food items and fuel prices. Retail inflation for December 2018 has also been revised downward to 2.11 percent from the earlier estimate of 2.19 percent. The GDP growth outlook for 2019-20 is projected at 7.4% where it is expected to be around 7.2-7.4% in H12019-20 and 7.5% in Q32019-20.

However, extending worries of global economic slowdown and US-China trade brushings put a dampener on investor emotion. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also cautioned governments to prepare for an economic tempest as growth undershoots anticipations.

A new round of trade talks is to begin in Beijing after recent discussions yielded no development. The wait for a deal between the two parties is making investors cagey.

In anticipation of the election, markets will remain volatile. Global events and news flow will tighten grip on the market as market players will closely track on any news related to Brexit, US–China trade talks and crude oil prices.

Investors should look for the companies having sustainable earnings with robust business outlook and quality management.

Havells India | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 788 | Upside: 12 percent

Havells India is one of the leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies and a key player in power distribution equipment manufacturing.

With a robust global presence in over 52 countries, the company offers a wide range of products, including Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Devices, Cables & Wires, Fans, Modular Switches, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial Applications.

It is setting up plant for Lloyd products in Rajasthan, enhancing manufacturing capabilities. Post completion of this plant, the company will have 13 plants across 8 different locations in the country.

In its latest quarterly results, Havells has registered a growth of 28.1% in its standalone net sales at Rs 2,518.43 crore in Q3-FY19 as against Rs 1,965.77 crore in Q3-FY18. Channel expansion remains one of the key strategic initiatives of the company, focused on modern format retails, brand stores and online platforms along existing relationships with distributors and direct dealers.

In terms of guidance, management expects Cable and wire business margin in the range of 15% to 17% in the coming quarters, while the range for lighting is expected at about 27% to 30%. Post completion of the Lloyd plant, Capex is expected in the range of Rs 200-250 crores every year.

With solid fundamentals and favourable macro traits, we believe the company is well positioned for long term growth and initiate our coverage on Havells India Ltd. with a buy rating and a target price of Rs 788 per share.

ITC | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 352 | Upside: 29 percent

ITC is a well- diversified conglomerate having market leadership position in cigarette business in India. Apart from its cigarette business, ITC has a very strong positioning in other FMCG, Hotel, Paper & Agri businesses.

It has reported a growth of 14.9% in its standalone in Q3-FY18. Revenue growth was driven by broad based growth across all the segments. Cigarettes business registered a volume growth of 8% after factoring in the price hike taken in this segment.

On profitability front, the company’s operating margins have declined. The drop in the margins of cigarettes business was mainly on account of escalation in input costs due to consumption of higher cost leaf tobacco crop and increased salience of capsule cigarettes in the sales mix.

The FMCG-Others Segment posted a steady performance during the quarter with revenue growing by 11.5% led by Atta, Snacks, Premium cream Biscuits and Noodles in the Branded Packaged Foods Business, Fragrancing Products and Liquids (handwash & bodywash) in the Personal Care Products Business and Classmate Notebooks in the Education & Stationery Products Business.

Overall, the company has shown growth across all the segments. With strong operating cash flows, continuous capacity expansions across businesses and a healthy balance sheet, we have a positive view on the company over medium to longer term perspective. We maintain our buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs352 per share.

Biocon | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 823 | Upside: 31 percent

Biocon, is one the largest and fully-integrated, innovation-led bio pharmaceutical company emerging globally bio pharmaceutical enterprise serving customers in over 120 countries.

It has reported a growth of 45.6% in its consolidated revenues at Rs 15,408 million in Q3-FY19. The growth was mainly attributable to strong performance across its Biologics, Small Molecules, Branded Formulations and Research Services segments.

On profitability front, the company’s consolidated operating margins stood 24.7%, an improvement of 375 basis points mainly led by higher contribution of Biologics segment primarily driven by biosimilar portfolio.

On segment basis, Biologics segment grew 136% in Q3-FY19 at Rs 4,490 million followed by Branded Formulations at 35.8% to Rs 2,120, Small Molecules at 27% to Rs 4,690 million and Research Services at 20.4% to Rs 4,670 million. The growth in Biologics segment was driven by strong performance across company’s portfolio of insulins, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) and other biologics in key developed and emerging markets.

Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, launched in the US continues to gain market share in addition to sustained sales momentum of biosimilar Trastuzumab in Latin America and AFMET.

Biocon’s partner Mylan also launched biosimilar Adalimumab in EU this quarter, in-licensed from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics. During the quarter Fulphila, biosimilar Pegfilgrastim jointly developed by Biocon and Mylan, received marketing authorization from the European Commission and a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada’s Biologics and Genetic Therapies Directorate. Fulphila, is now approved in US, EU, Canada and Australia.

Going ahead, we continue to expect company to get benefits of first wave of Biosimilar commercialisation in the next two years which should drive higher revenues. Also with several Drug Master Files (DMFs) filed in developed and key emerging markets should continue to add to growth for the company on back of strengthening Small Molecules' API pipeline.

We continue to remain positive on the stock and maintain our buy rating with a target price of Rs 823 per share.

The author is Vice President - Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.