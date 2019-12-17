'Market to remain under pressure in near-term; IGL, ICICI Pru top breakout buys'

Ajit Mishra

The equity benchmark indices ended December 16’s session on a negative note led by profit-taking at higher levels. The Nifty index remained volatile and swung both ways before ending lower by 0.3 percent at 12,054.

Both broader market indices, BSE Midcap and Smallcap, closed with losses of 0.5 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Barring IT and Realty, all the other sectoral indices witnessed selling pressure and ended the day in the red with FMCG, Telecom and Metals being the top losers.

We expect the Indian markets to remain under pressure in the near-term, as there are no visible positive triggers, which could boost investor sentiments.

Further, market participants would continue to track global factors such as the US-China trade deal, crude oil price, and currency movement. We would recommend investors to follow a stock-specific approach.

In the absence of any major domestic event, participants will be closely eyeing the global developments for cues. Besides, the FM’s pre-budget consultation meet on December 17 and GST Council meeting on December 18 will also be on their radar.

We expect the prevailing momentum to extend further this week too. The Nifty50 has the potential to test 12,300 ahead while 11,900 would act as a cushion in case of any profit-taking.

Though all the sectoral indices are contributing to the move, we’re seeing selective participation within the sector. Hence, we advise investors to be cautious in stock-selection and prefer counters which are trading in line with the benchmark trend.

We expect banking, financials, auto, metal, and realty pack to do well so plan your trades accordingly.

ICICI Prudential Life has retraced marginally from its record high and found support around the 50-Days EMA on the daily chart.

After hovering in a narrow range for nearly a week around that zone, it’s now all set to resume the uptrend. We advise initiating fresh longs within the given range of 493-496.

IGL has been consolidating in a range of 400-425 nearly a month after making a new record high at 438.70. It is currently trading closer to the upper band of the same and likely to see a breakout in the near future.

We advise initiating fresh longs in the mentioned zone of 416-419. It closed at 419.75 on Dec 16, 2019.

Grasim has been trading in a downtrend for the last one and a half years. Though it has had witnessed counter moves in between but failed to reverse the trend.

In line with the past instances, it has made an attempt to surpass the hurdle of multiple moving averages of late but failed and that has resulted in the formation of a fresh shorting pivot. We advise creating fresh shorts in the given range of 769-774.