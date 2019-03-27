Market to remain shut on April 29 for Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai

Indian stock markets will remain shut on April 29, 2019, for Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai.

A March 26 circular by National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) informed users, that April 29 has been declared a trading holiday on account of Parliamentary Elections in Mumbai.

The exchange further said along with capital market segment, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives and futures & options segments will also remain closed on the same day.

Earlier in March, Election Commission announced polling dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

General elections will be conducted in seven phases, starting on April 11 and the last date for polling will be May 19. The counting of votes polled in all seven phases will take place on May 23.