‘Market to remain rangebound for the next one year on political uncertainty’

Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director, Ladderup Wealth Management, sees the market remain rangebound over the next one year as there is a lot of political uncertainty round the corner.

A: Retail investors follow a very predictable pattern. They start investing when they see others have started to make money and stop when they start incurring losses. Equity markets, especially smallcaps and midcaps, witnessed a sharp correction and therefore investors are wary of investing further.

Balanced funds is a completely different story. The concept has been mis-sold rampantly by various mutual funds with the promise of assured dividends. Retail investors are now realising that assured dividend did not mean assured returns, as they see their capital being wiped out with falling share prices.

A: FIIs are institutional investors and they adjust their asset allocation based on risk factors surrounding an economy. In the past few months, macros have taken a beating with higher oil prices, rising inflation, increasing interest rates, swelling current account deficit, and depreciation of the rupee-dollar. In such a scenario, FIIs would generally reduce their flows. There is a possibility of positive FII flows in the coming months as macros are stabilising and earnings momentum is gaining.

Q: The Nifty surpassed 11,500 levels and the Sensex is trading above 38,000. Is there more steam left in the market or could it be rangebound over the next one year?

A: In this rally to new highs, only a handful of stocks have contributed. The broader market continues to remain in consolidation mode. With a lot of political uncertainty round the corner, the markets should remain rangebound.

A: The key domestic risks are: inflation and interest rates, stable versus a coalition government and depreciation of the rupee as against the dollar. If inflation increases further, interest rates would have to rise, which may affect the earnings recovery.

In May next year, we have the general elections. A coalition government would puncture the investor sentiment at least for the next 1-2 years. If the rupee depreciates further against the dollar, it will start stoking inflation.

On the global front, the biggest risk facing India is the trade war between China and the US. It has the potential to upset the Chinese economy, which is burdened by high leverage.

A: I do not know about prices, but feel that most midcaps and smallcaps are still highly overvalued. If the earnings do not grow aggressively this year, there could be a further correction in prices.A: There is definitely some recovery in Q1 FY19. However, the sectors that are doing were are still the ones that have done well in the previous one or two years. Sectors like cement, engineering, metals and state run banks still have to see sizeable recovery.A: There is a possibility of one more rate hike if the inflation does not subside. It is quite likely that the inflation may still climb higher. Monsoon this year has been moderate at best. A higher minimum support price has the potential to stoke inflation. If oil prices rise further, it may again be inflationary.