Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market to open on positive note: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 37 points at the opening bell.

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has decreased to 1.05 from 1.82. The fall in the ratio may be due to decrease in PE of 10900 and increase in CE of 10900.

PE of 10600 and CE of 10800 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could gain 37 points at the opening bell.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 09:17 am

