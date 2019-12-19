Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian market

Brokerages Views - Source - CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on JSPL

Maintain overweight call, target at Rs 174 per share

Co to grow faster than market; demand recovery to be gradual

Capacity utilisation at 85% even after excluding DRI facility at Angul

Net debt to come down by Rs 8,800 cr to Rs 30,400 cr by F21-end

12-month forward EV/EBITDA of 4.8x is attractive vs average of 8.5x since Apr 2015

Potential rejection of Gare Palma IV/I is already partially reflected

Despite volatility, see scope for re-rating over the next 12 months

Fourth coke oven battery should generate savings of Rs 250 cr/year

Cons EBITDA estimates may rise 3% for FY21 & 1% for FY22

CLSA on Havells

Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 730 from Rs 770 per share

Expect a weak Q3FY20 for the company

Strategic changes & competitive intensity impacted Lloyd’s profitability

Slowdown in realty sector impacted growth rates in core categories in H1FY20

Remain positive on the long-term prospects

Expect benefits on structural changes in Lloyd to start playing from FY21

Core categories to benefit from huge distribution network in long-term

Morgan Stanley on Bank of Baroda

Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 100 per share

Remaining provisioning divergence at Rs 2,600 cr amounts to 2.7% of fy20 book value

Bank hasn’t provided details on the nature of this provisioning divergence

It will be an incremental negative if the bank have to provide for this

Await more clarity on remaining provisioning divergence in q3 earnings

Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy’s

Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 3,235 from Rs 3,055 per share

Continue to like its growth story but adjust the model

NuvaRing is no longer expected to be EPS accretive

Expect NuvaRing NPV to be less than acquisition cost of $185 m

Co may be the 4th player in NuvaRing with potential launch in Q4FY21

On gSuboxone, co to gain volumes but it should happen from Q1FY21

On Vimovo, co has not yet won litigation on all patents

FY20/21/22 EPS estimate cut is 7%/4%/4% as we roll forward to FY22

Expect RoCE to improve from 9% in FY20 to 17% in FY22

JPMorgan on Maruti Suzuki

Reiterate overweight, target raised to Rs 8,200 from Rs 7,900 per share

Volume print have bottomed out

Levers for margin rebound failing in place

Risk reward favourable with FY21e PE at 27x & 25% EPS CAGR in FY20-22

Citi on Aurobindo Pharma

Buy rating, target at Rs 860 per share

Favourable risk-reward; compliance risk priced in

Expect Sandoz deal to close & further clarity on units VII & IV in next few months

Sandoz deal completion will be positive

Negative outcome on units VII & IV is priced in