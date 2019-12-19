Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian market

Live now
Dec 19, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market Headstart: Nifty seen opening lower; Bharat Forge, Mahanagar Gas top buys
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 26.5 points loss or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,228-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive, the next upside levels to be watched around 12300-350 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti – Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Morgan Stanley on JSPL
Maintain overweight call, target at Rs 174 per share
Co to grow faster than market; demand recovery to be gradual
Capacity utilisation at 85% even after excluding DRI facility at Angul
Net debt to come down by Rs 8,800 cr to Rs 30,400 cr by F21-end
12-month forward EV/EBITDA of 4.8x is attractive vs average of 8.5x since Apr 2015
Potential rejection of Gare Palma IV/I is already partially reflected
Despite volatility, see scope for re-rating over the next 12 months
Fourth coke oven battery should generate savings of Rs 250 cr/year
Cons EBITDA estimates may rise 3% for FY21 & 1% for FY22
CLSA on Havells
Maintain outperform, target cut to Rs 730 from Rs 770 per share
Expect a weak Q3FY20 for the company
Strategic changes & competitive intensity impacted Lloyd’s profitability
Slowdown in realty sector impacted growth rates in core categories in H1FY20
Remain positive on the long-term prospects
Expect benefits on structural changes in Lloyd to start playing from FY21
Core categories to benefit from huge distribution network in long-term
Morgan Stanley on Bank of Baroda
Equal-weight rating, target at Rs 100 per share
Remaining provisioning divergence at Rs 2,600 cr amounts to 2.7% of fy20 book value
Bank hasn’t provided details on the nature of this provisioning divergence
It will be an incremental negative if the bank have to provide for this
Await more clarity on remaining provisioning divergence in q3 earnings
Credit Suisse on Dr Reddy’s
Maintain outperform, target raised to Rs 3,235 from Rs 3,055 per share
Continue to like its growth story but adjust the model
NuvaRing is no longer expected to be EPS accretive
Expect NuvaRing NPV to be less than acquisition cost of $185 m
Co may be the 4th player in NuvaRing with potential launch in Q4FY21
On gSuboxone, co to gain volumes but it should happen from Q1FY21
On Vimovo, co has not yet won litigation on all patents
FY20/21/22 EPS estimate cut is 7%/4%/4% as we roll forward to FY22
Expect RoCE to improve from 9% in FY20 to 17% in FY22
JPMorgan on Maruti Suzuki
Reiterate overweight, target raised to Rs 8,200 from Rs 7,900 per share
Volume print have bottomed out
Levers for margin rebound failing in place
Risk reward favourable with FY21e PE at 27x & 25% EPS CAGR in FY20-22
Citi on Aurobindo Pharma
Buy rating, target at Rs 860 per share
Favourable risk-reward; compliance risk priced in
Expect Sandoz deal to close & further clarity on units VII & IV in next few months
Sandoz deal completion will be positive
Negative outcome on units VII & IV is priced in
A majority of members of the US House of Representatives, on December 18, voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power.
The trial on removing Trump from office will now move to the Senate. Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him in the Senate.
By a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-majority House, the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.
Rossari Biotech files IPO papers, looks to raise Rs 700 crore
Speciality chemical manufacturer Rossari Biotech on December 18 filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, IDBI Bank, Yes Bank, JK Paper, Nalco, NBCC, Goa Carbon, PNB
Tata Motors | IDBI Bank | JK Paper | NMDC | NBCC | Goa Carbon | PNB and Nalco are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Hot stocks | Three stocks which can give up to 10% return in 3-4 weeks
Nifty IT has given a fresh break out of its downward falling trendline on a daily interval which indicates a strong surge in prices.
Early on D-Street | Technical indicators hint at weakening momentum; 12,237 key level for Nifty
The Indian market extended its gains for the second consecutive day in the light of steady global cues on December 18.