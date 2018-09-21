App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market tailspin: 5 reasons why investors got spooked

Trade on Friday was so volatile that the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked, only to recover by over 800 points before the end of the day. Here are a few factors that have contributed to uncertainty in the market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After a choppy day of trade, stock market ended on a negative note. Nifty could not hold 11,200 at close, Sensex closed over 200 points lower. Here are a few factors responsible for the sell-off in the market.
1/7

After a choppy day of trade, stock market ended on a negative note. Nifty could not hold 11,200 at close, Sensex closed over 200 points lower. Here are a few factors responsible for the sell-off in the market.
DHFL crashed over 50 percent on concerns of liquidity crisis. However, management clarified that the fundamentals of the company are intact.
2/7

DHFL crashed over 50 percent on concerns of liquidity crisis. However, management clarified that the fundamentals of the company are intact.
The yields on DHFL's securities rose after DSP Mutual Fund sold Rs 200-300 crore of DHFL paper this week
3/7

The yields on DHFL's securities rose after DSP Mutual Fund sold Rs 200-300 crore of DHFL paper this week
Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told Moneycontrol that a selloff in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is a lot to do with the fiasco around IL&FS. “This is the real elephant in the room. The real weakness is due to this issue and not a depreciating rupee. All mutual funds and other entities have some exposure to such instruments and that is impacting stocks in the space,” Bhasin said.
4/7

Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told Moneycontrol that a selloff in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is a lot to do with the fiasco around IL&FS. “This is the real elephant in the room. The real weakness is due to this issue and not a depreciating rupee. All mutual funds and other entities have some exposure to such instruments and that is impacting stocks in the space,” Bhasin said.

Investors' panic eventually spread to the entire housing finance sector and other stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance too fell by over 20 percent during the session
5/7

Investors' panic eventually spread to the entire housing finance sector and other stocks like Indiabulls Housing Finance too fell by over 20 percent during the session
Yes Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director Rana Kapoor addresses a gathering during the concluding ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - GM1EB1C1SBZ01
6/7

Yes Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director Rana Kapoor addresses a gathering during the concluding ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS) - GM1EB1C1SBZ01
In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the Nifty fell by more than its 100-day exponential moving average and breached the crucial 11,000 intraday.
7/7

In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the Nifty fell by more than its 100-day exponential moving average and breached the crucial 11,000 intraday.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 06:07 pm

tags #Bonds #markets #securities #Slideshow #stock market

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.