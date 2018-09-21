Market tailspin: 5 reasons why investors got spooked

Sanjiv Bhasin of IIFL told Moneycontrol that a selloff in non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) is a lot to do with the fiasco around IL&FS. “This is the real elephant in the room. The real weakness is due to this issue and not a depreciating rupee. All mutual funds and other entities have some exposure to such instruments and that is impacting stocks in the space,” Bhasin said.