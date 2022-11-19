 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market snaps four week rally but 43 smallcap stocks gain 10-26%

Rakesh Patil
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

During this week, BSE Mid-cap index shed 1.3 percent, BSE Small-cap Index shed 0.8 percent and BSE Large-cap Index was down 0.5 percent.

After witnessing four weeks of continued winning momentum, the market remained lackluster and settled with marginal losses for the week ended November 18.

During the week, BSE Sensex declined 131.56 points or 0.21 percent to end at 61,663.48, while the Nifty50 lost 41 points or 0.22 percent to close at 18,307.7 levels.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty PSU Bank added 2.3 percent and Nifty bank gained 0.7 percent. On the other hand, Nifty Media shed 5.3 percent, Nifty Auto fell 2 percent, Nifty FMCG and Energy dropped 1.7 percent each.

BSE Mid-cap shed 1.3 percent, BSE Small-cap lost 0.8 percent and BSE Large-cap Index retreated 0.5 percent.

“The benchmark indices witnessed volatile activity. Among Sectors, Media index lost the most, shed over 5 percent whereas PSU Bank index outperformed, rallied over 2%. At the beginning of the week, the Nifty consistently witnessed profit booking near the 18400 resistance zone. Technically, intraday reversal formations and bearish candle on weekly charts indicate indecisiveness between the bulls and bears,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

“Further to our perception, the medium term index formation is still on the positive side. Hence, buying on short term correction and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for the traders. 18200 would act as a key support zone on the flip side 18400 and 18550 could be the important hurdles, below 18100 uptrend would be vulnerable,” he added.