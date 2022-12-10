 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market snaps 2-week rally but 33 small-caps gain 10-46%

Rakesh Patil
Dec 10, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Bears overpowered bulls and rattled the street, driving the market down from its life-time high in the week ended December 9, and the benchmark indices lost over 1 percent.

The BSE Sensex fell 686.83 points or 1.09 percent to close at 62,181.67 and the Nifty50 shed 112.75 points or 1.06 percent to end at 18,496.6 levels during the week.

Among sectors, Nifty Information Technologies index shed 6 percent, Nifty Realty index fell 3.4 percent, while Nifty Energy, Pharma, and Media indices down 2 percent each.

On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank index added 4.7 percent and Nifty FMCG index rose 2.2 percent.

During this week, BSE Small-cap and Large-cap indices lost 1 percent each, while BSE Mid-cap index lost 0.8 percent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 4,305.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pumped in Rs 3,712.08 crore.