Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market sees consolidation, but over 200 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows

Banking & financials and FMCG stocks were pulling the market lower in the last hour but Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC and select auto stocks continued to cap losses.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market continued to be mildly under pressure amid consolidation, but European stocks are strong in trade after Italy agreed to form a government.

After witnessing a good start, equity benchmarks witnessed a phase of consolidation on D-Street at the start of June series.

But there were a few stocks that disappointed investors, with some of them touching fresh 52-week lows as well. A look at data from the BSE reveals that there were 200 such stocks on the BSE that hit fresh 52-week lows.

But there were a few stocks that disappointed investors, with some of them touching fresh 52-week lows as well. A look at data from the BSE reveals that there were 200 such stocks on the BSE that hit fresh 52-week lows.

Some of the prominent names include Ajanta Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, BEML, CG Power, GMDC, Godfrey Phillips, Granules India, Orient Green Power, ICRA, HCC, HCL Infosystems, Indian Hume Pipe Company, JK Lakshmi Cement, Kesoram Industries, Manpasand Beverages, Navkar Corporation, Pincon Spirit, Rolta India, Subex, Vakrangee, and Vardhman Polytex, among others.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:30 pm

