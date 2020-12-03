Market seems to have discounted vaccine news; will D-Street cheer its arrival?

Experts point out that from a valuation perspective, the market has nearly discounted most of the positive news that is likely to come from vaccines, economic recovery and earnings upgrades.

Market barometer Sensex ended with nominal losses on December 2, the day when the United Kingdom (UK) authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

The UK has become the first country to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use. It said on December 2 the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out for use from next week.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a big relief not for the market but for humankind in general also.

It was expected that the positive report on the vaccine will give a strong boost to the market, as earlier, but at first glance, it appears that the market has discounted the news of the vaccine.

Markets tend to discount future events well in advance.

Experts point out that from a valuation perspective, the market has nearly discounted most of the positive news that is likely to come from vaccines, economic recovery and earnings upgrades.

Rusmik Oza, Executive VP and Head of Fundamental Research-PCG at Kotak Securities, believes from a flow perspective there could be some more upside left as the global liquidity is very strong and the consensus trade is a long emerging market.

"The consistent weakness in the US dollar and fall in the Dollar Index is leading to more flows into emerging markets and India is at the forefront in receiving FII flows. With consistent up-move every month, the pockets of opportunities are slowly dwindling down. Investors are front running all the positives of FY22 which means future returns could diminish to that extent," Oza said.

Devang Mehta, Head – Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management is of the view that most of the positives seem to be priced in at the current juncture.

"November was a month where we saw the highest FPI flows ever, which enabled markets to trade at life highs. The rally has been front-loaded with expectations of a faster economic recovery. With earnings showing good traction and upgrades after a long time plus GST collections, PMI data and other high-frequency indicators suggesting swift recovery, market momentum has sustained," said Mehta.

The impact of vaccines on the market?

Experts believe markets can surprise on both sides.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities thinks the availability of vaccines will certainly bolster investors’ sentiment as it will increase economic activities in most of the industries.

However, the rich valuation of the market remains a reality that cannot be ignored.

Oza of Kotak Securities pointed out if markets go up further closer to 14,000 then Nifty50 would be trading at more than 22 times on FY22E. This kind of valuations already builds in a nearly 10 percent growth in FY21E and 29 percent earnings growth in FY22E.

In that case, it would be the classic case of ‘Buy on Rumours’ and ‘Sell on News’ that will play out when we actually start getting shots of the vaccine, Oza said.

The best-case or blue sky scenario of a normalised world seems to be already got built into valuations.

Oza further added that markets may probably go into a time-wise correction and consolidation phase in the next two years where earnings growth will keep coming but markets would undergo some kind of de-rating process.

"In the second half of CY21, we could see bond yields start moving up which could lead to de-rating in bond and equity PE," Oza said.

Mehta of Centrum Wealth Management believes even though most of the market behavior will depend on the earnings trajectory going forward, the worries of central banks not being accommodative, once a solution to the pandemic has been found could worry the markets.

Sectors to look at

There has been enough sectoral rotation in the last six months due to which most sectors have seen huge re-rating.

Experts advise being stock-specific, be it large-caps, mid-caps or small-caps.

"Considering the past performance and valuation gaps, there is still scope for economy linked sectors to outperform in CY21," Oza of Kotak Securities said.

"Selects stocks from economy driven sectors like capital goods, construction, media, oil & gas, utilities and textiles look good. If the market goes into a correction phase then IT, pharma and FMCG sectors could hold on and outperform in the future," said Oza.

Mehta of Centrum Wealth Management thinks sectors like IT, pharma, healthcare including insurance, speciality and agro-chemicals, FMCG, building materials which have shown growth despite a challenging environment can hold up during smaller market corrections or consolidation.

Modi of Reliance Securities believes BFSIs, pharma, agro and specialty chemicals, auto (CVs), realty and building materials will continue to hold up in the near to medium-term scenario.

