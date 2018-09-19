App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Market rout wipes out Rs 3.62 lakh crore from investor wealth in 3 days

The index tanked 970 points or more than 2.5 percent since September 17, largely hit by rupee woes and escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
As the market rout continued for the third straight session on September 19, investor wealth eroded by Rs 3.62 lakh crore in three trading days.

Market benchmark BSE Sensex fell further by 169.45 points to end at a near two-month low of 37,121.22, extending losses for the third straight session Wednesday.

Led by losses in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE listed companies eroded by Rs 3,62,357.15 crore to Rs 1,52,73,265 crore since September 14.

Market analysts said that trade war escalation issues between US and China, increasing crude oil prices and depreciating rupee against the dollar have dampened sentiments.

"Despite favourable global cues and recovery in rupee, the domestic market continued to witness selling pressure due to higher oil price and yield," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

From the 30-share basket, 16 stocks fell, while 14 ended with gains. IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC BankYES Bank and HDFC were the worst performers.

Coal India , ONGC, Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp led the gainers pack. At the BSE, 1,704 stocks declined, while 968 advanced and 173 remained unchanged.

As many as 180 stocks hit their 52-week low levels on BSE Wednesday.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 05:37 pm

tags #BSE #India #markets

