On Anuj's Radar | Market rewarding smart traders; time not yet ripe for long trades

Jan 18, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

The Nifty index is expected to open around the 20 DEMA of 18,080. The 50 DEMA places at 18,100

The market is currently rewarding smart traders who are able to make informed decisions based on market trends and analysis. One strategy that has been proven to be effective is buying on support levels and selling on resistance levels.

This is because when the market reaches support levels, it is more likely to rebound and when it reaches resistance levels, it is more likely to experience a pullback. Additionally, the market now has a firm leadership in the Information Technology sector.

This can be seen by looking at the performance of Nifty IT and Nifty Bank over the past seven days. The Nifty index is also currently very close to its 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA), which is a commonly used technical indicator. However, it is important to note that the risk-reward ratio may not be favorable for making long trades today.

Nifty Outlook

The Nifty index is expected to open around the 20 DEMA of 18,080. The 50 DEMA places at 18,100. The resistance zone for the Nifty is currently at 18,075-18,125 and the support zone is at 17,900-17,950.