Market recovery makes investors Rs 21 trillion richer in a month

The market has staged a smart recovery over the last month, especially after hitting a fresh 52-week low in June, helping investors make Rs 21 trillion wealth in a short period, despite the rupee weakening against the US dollar.

The recovery in global markets, stability and moderation in oil prices (the biggest concern for India as an oil importing country) as well as other commodity prices, and the slowdown in FII selling (they turned net buyers in the last few days) supported market sentiment.

Significant buying in auto, FMCG, capital goods, consumer durables, industrials, oil and gas, realty, and power stocks also lifted momentum. These sectors gained 10-17 percent, followed by banks with a nearly 9 percent return in the last month.

The benchmark indices broke their 52-week low on June 17, 2022. Since then, they have been making a gradual recovery, with a higher high higher low formation, which indicates that most negatives have already been discounted by the market. Even some experts say the market seems unconcerned about inflation now.

The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 rallied more than 7 percent, while the broader markets gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

After significant wealth erosion, investor wealth increased by 21 lakh crore in one month, as BSE market capitalisation rose to Rs 256 lakh crore, up from Rs 234.86 lakh crore on June 17.

"FPI selling, which has been a major drag on the market since October 21, is showing a marginally different trend. Even though FPIs continue to be net sellers, they were buyers on three days this month. This means some FPIs are seeing value in some segments," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He added that the sharp corrections in IT stocks have made their valuations attractive. "High quality financials, whose values were depressed by sustained FPI selling, are bouncing back since their fundamentals are improving."

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares in the current month, continuing selling for the tenth consecutive month, but they been net buyers on three days this month and the selling was less significant, whereas DIIs have been compensating the FII outflow by buying shares worth more than Rs 8,200 crore in July. In fact, DIIs have been net buyers for every month since March 2021.

Crude oil prices, the major worry for India due to geopolitical tensions, have been range around at $100-110 a barrel for the last several sessions, and have not seen any big spike like as seen in early June, which is near to the assumption level of $105 a barrel targeted by the RBI, while projecting inflation at 6.7 percent (up from 5.7 percent) for FY23.

It is important to note that CPI inflation in India, though high, is trending down: from 7.79 percent in April to 7.04 percent in May to 7.01 percent in June. This is in sharp contrast to the US and Europe where inflation has been steadily rising. With moderation in commodity prices, this trend can sustain, Vijayakumar said.

The near-term is likely to witness stock-specific action in response to the Q1 results, he added.

Indian Rupee

The rupee has been making new lows, falling below 80 per dollar levels for the first time in history, creating a risk of a current account deficit. However, it is supporting businesses that are net exporters, such as IT companies. In fact, IT exports are now much higher than oil imports, which is making the street happy.

The reason for the fall in the rupee is due to faster rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the increasing value of the US dollar index against a basket of leading currencies in the world due to safe haven status. Hence, experts expect the rupee can go up to 81-82 levels against the US dollar.

But the fall in the rupee was much lower than other leading currencies such as the Euro, Pound and Yen against the US dollar. "This outperformance is attributed to new records created by Indian exports and strong inflow of domestic money into the Indian stock market," said Amit Jain, Co-founder of Ashika Global Family Office Services.

In FY2021-22, Indian exports touched a lifetime high of $676 billion. Software exports being much higher than oil imports is structurally a big positive for the Indian economy, Jain said. He added that Indian investors have infused more than Rs 3 lakh crore in the stock market, which has almost nullified the ferocious FII selling over the last 12 months. This inflow of domestic investors has averted negative pressure on the rupee during this relentless selling by FIIs.

Stocks at upper circuit more than lower circuit

The market breadth was in favour of bulls and stocks have been hitting the upper circuit more than the lower circuit, though there is volatility in the market after the recent run-up.

More than 220 stocks hit the upper circuit while 112 stocks touched the lower circuit, while 86 stocks were at a 52-week high on Tuesday against only 18 stocks at a 52-week low.

Stocks that touched their 52-week high included ABB India, Adani Enterprises, AIA Engineering, Eicher Motors, GE Shipping, M&M Financial, Siemens, Timken India, Tube Investment of India, and TVS Motor Company.

After the recent gap up opening and recovery, the momentum was so strong that several stocks were at their upper circuit, including Mirc Electronics, Bhartiya International, Poddar Housing, Zee Media, Nelco, Premier Explosives, De Nora India, TD Power Systems, Jindal Poly, Shivam Auto, Nahar Spinning, Megasoft, MEP Infrastructure, Autoline Industries, PC Jeweller and Dhani Services.

