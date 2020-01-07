Market recovers about 50% of Monday’s fall: 4 factors contributing to the up move

The Nifty50 rallied more than 100 points on January 7 recovering almost 50 percent of 233-point fall witnessed on January 6 that pushed the index below 12,000. The S&P BSE Sensex also witnessed a bounce-back of more than 400 points.

Benchmark indices are now trading above their crucial resistance levels, which is a positive sign for the bulls. The S&P BSE Sensex is back above 41,000, while Nifty also reclaimed 12,100 levels.

Sectorally, action was seen in metals, infrastructure, energy, banks, power, as well as capital goods index.

We have collated 4 factors which could be contributing to the rise seen in equity markets:

Stable global markets:

Overnight, US market closed higher while Asian markets rebounded as a day passed without a new escalation in the Middle East.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3 percent, after a 0.7 percent drop in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.5 percent and South Korea 0.6 percent, said a Reuters report.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper strongly suggested on Monday that the US military would not violate the laws of armed conflict by striking Iranian cultural sites, a move threatened by President Donald Trump, said a Reuters report.

Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under international law, including a UN Security Council resolution supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property, it said.

Crude Oil steadied after breaching $70/bbl on the upside in Monday’s trading session which is good news for oil-importing countries like India.

Any increase in the price of crude oil is always going to be a cause of concern for India considering it imports more than 80 percent of oil requirements.

According to the CARE Rating report, in the current financial year, India has imported 4.5 mb/d (April-November) of crude oil and the import dependency based on consumption which has increased to 84.5 percent compared with it being 83.3 percent a year ago in the same period.

Brent crude futures trading $68 a barrel, after soaring to a high of $70.74 a barrel from Friday’s settlement.

Oil prices steadied on Monday after Brent touched above $70 a barrel on rhetoric from the United States, Iran and Iraq that fanned tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian military commander, said a Reuters report.

The Indian rupee rebounded on January 7, opening higher by over 20 paise registering its biggest single-day gain in a month, following recovery in the crude oil prices and a positive trend in equity markets, reports CNBC-Tv18.

The rupee plunged 13 paise to settle at 71.93 against the US currency on January 6, mainly weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices as escalating US-Iran tensions fanned fresh fears of conflict in the Middle East.