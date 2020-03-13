Market recover sharply after a steep fall: Check what experts feel about it

Current developments in the domestic markets are related to global factors, and the fall in Indian stock markets is below the global average, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said.

Subramanian was speaking to reporters on March 13 after the markets had crashed to the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis, halting trading for 45 minutes. Earlier, the February consumer price index (CPI) data was released as well.

Retail inflation, measured as CPI, was recorded at 6.58 percent in February.

“The February CPI print is much lower than the consensus estimate, due to fall in vegetable prices. Inflation should come down to core levels by July,” he said.

He noted that the purchasing power in rural areas had increased and the momentum on consumer goods consumption was up for the third straight month. India has “adequate foreign reserves”, He added.

“The current account deficit will be much lower this financial year due to low oil prices,” Subramanian added. Crude oil prices plunged another 6 percent to $31 a barrel on March 12.

He felt that the “market is not reflecting the fundamentals” and that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government would respond when necessary.

Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal also spoke along similar lines and told CNBC-TV-18 that India was “not insulated from the turmoil global financial markets.”

"Have seen much worse on trading floors in the past," Sanyal told the news channel.

Sanyal was also positive that we “should see inflation coming off sharply in next two readings" and said that in regards to the coronavirus (COVID-19), “First, the medical angle needs to be taken care of before looking at the impact on the economy and markets. India has monetary space to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus.”

Ridham Desai, Managing Director - Morgan Stanley India, told CNBC-TV18, “The sentiment has gone below 2008 lows and on valuation front, we are at the global financial crisis lows.” He was, however, positive that it was a good time to buy stocks for investors with over 12-month view.

“Lots of good quality businesses are trading at very attractive levels. Avoiding companies with global exposures due to the current uncertainty,” he pointed out.

On the coronavirus pandemic affecting markets, Desai noted that China had successfully stemmed the epidemic and the west was adapting now as well.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal Financial Services is of the view that now is the time to redesign ones' portfolio.

"One should not guess the market bottom as nobody knows whether life will come to normal after six to eight months or a year, but I know this is not the end of the world. We are not investing in the market for a quarter, we are always for the long term," Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

“If you buy a business today, build your portfolio, then a lot of value will better your portfolio or holdings in times to come or when the recovery starts,” he added. “Even if you have a portfolio, it is the time to redesign your portfolio, be with quality and be on top of it as price never tells you the truth but by the business,” he advised.

Investors and traders are more worried about fast-spreading coronavirus outside of China which ultimately forced the US to ban travel from several countries, Italy to lock down a major part of the country etc. Infected cases increased to over 1.25 lakh with more than 4,600 deaths, but the infected cases significantly reduced in China.

“Today, nobody is looking at China which controlled the virus, but the more worry is that the US is shut (travel ban announced on March 11), some parts of Europe are shut which all is more important for bears than China now,” said Raamdeo who is fully invested right now.

But, for others, it is a better time to switch to a good portfolio, he advised.

