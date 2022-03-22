Market rebounds 1% after opening lower. Factors behind the turnaround

After opening lower, Indian markets rebounded and gained nearly 0.5 percent, led by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd and IT stocks. At 2pm, the benchmark Sensex rose 1 percent to 57,825 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.86 percent to 17,264 points.

The revival in the Indian indices has been in tune with their overseas peers. Asian and European markets traded higher, offering positive cues for the Indian indices.

In Europe, FTSE100, CAC 40 and DAX gained around 0.3 percent each. Among Asian markets, Hang Seng rose 3 percent and Nikkei 1.4 percent. The Chinese stock markets gained after its pledge to support markets. The trend indicates the tech crackdown was nearing its end, according to Bloomberg report.

Earlier in the day, the stock markets opened nearly 0.4 percent lower on soaring crude prices and rising US 10-year bond yields. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday the authorities are prepared to hike interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting in May if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone towards curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.

"This kind of short-term volatility in crude is highly unnerving. What investors should do in these highly uncertain times is to keep cool and wait for clarity to emerge on the war front. Sectors which won't be impacted at all by crude spike and potentially higher inflation like IT and pharma are safe havens now. Metals will be volatile responding to global metal prices, which in turn will respond to news on the war front. Investors should ignore short-term gyrations in the market and stick to high quality stocks," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Let's take a look at the factors behind the market rebound on Tuesday.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Reports started coming in from Kyiv this morning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.

“It’s a compromise for everyone. For the West, which doesn’t know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn’t want further NATO expansion,” Zelensky said in an interview with a Ukrainian television channel.

RBI to ensure ample liquidity: The Reserve Bank of India will ensure ample liquidity to support the recovery of its economy, Governor Shaktikanta Das said, signaling above-target inflation was not as much of a threat to Asia’s third-largest economy at the moment. The RBI continues to be supportive of growth, Das said, addressing an industry lobby in Mumbai on Monday.

Premature tightening of monetary policy settings would have proved counter-productive to demand, he said. The statement reiterates Das’s view from last month that the nature of inflation in India is different from the US, and hence there was no hurry to follow peers in raising borrowing costs.

Gains in RIL shares: Indian market rebound was led by gains in shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. The company gained over 2.3 percent to hit nearly two-month high amid higher volumes. The stock gained seven out of nine sessions and advanced nearly 13 percent in this period. Gains in RIL were after analysts say strong GRMs due to low inventory levels along with disruptions in product supplies, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

"We increase our FY23-24E assumptions by 4-8 percent as we factor in higher GRMs (+USD1.5/bbl) and gas prices (+USD3-3.2/mmbtu), partially offset by higher cost inflation and depreciation charges. Low product inventory and strong demand has pushed oil product spreads, which will benefit complex refiners like RIL", says Prabhudas Lilladher in a note to its investors.

Gains in IT stocks: IT stocks gains for second sessions after Accenture reported strong earnings and increased revenue growth guidance. Analysts say Accenture's another strong revenue beat and guidance indicate a robust demand environment. Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 2%, TCS 1.7%, Infosys rose 1.7%, HCL Tech and Wipro advanced 1% each.

"Broad-based healthy demand, strong revenue growth (20 percent YoY in H1) and healthy order booking in outsourcing (12.5 percent YoY in H1 on the back of 21 percent in FY21) augur well for Indian IT peers" Emkay Research said in a note to investors.

“Our pecking order is Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS among Tier-1 names, and Persistent System, Mphasis, Route Mobile, BirlaSoft, eClerx Services and Firstsource Solutions in mid-caps,” the report said.

(Bloomberg contributed this story)

