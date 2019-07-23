Market rangebound after 4-day fall; 250 stocks hit 52-week low

Nifty and Sensex turned volatile on July 23 after a sharp fall in the previous four consecutive sessions. Same is the case with broader markets.

Sensex was hovering around 38,100 and Nifty was around 11,350 at the time of publishing this article. The market looks in a consolidation mode after such a sharp fall and ahead of expiry of July derivative contracts later this week, experts feel.

"With lack of any fresh positive domestic triggers and uncertain global cues, we maintain a cautious stance on the Indian equity markets," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

He expects stock specific volatility to remain high in the coming sessions, as the markets are likely to be driven by the ongoing earnings season. He advised keeping stock specific approach and positions hedged.

As there has still been nervousness among traders amid weak market environment, more than 250 stocks hit 52-week low on July 23 including Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M Financial, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres, Endurance Technologies, etc.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers so far in July 2019, selling more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of shares against hefty buying in previous five months.

Overall, experts feel Nifty may break 11,000 in the coming sessions due to a weak market environment, followed by consolidation before moving on to the higher side.

"A short term bottom may have already been formed close to the 200-DMA at 11,125 or at worst case 11,000. This may be tested in the next few days due to derivative expiry and accentuation of foreign selling sensing an opportunity for bears to drive down the index," Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive Vice President - Markets & Corporate Affairs at IIFL told Moneycontrol.

He said in near term, midcaps are seeing capitulation as valuations have become extremely compelling with written down value of select midcaps at the highest discount to actual asset prices.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 4 percent each in the previous four consecutive sessions. Both indices underperformed Sensex in 2019, falling 9 percent and 10 percent, respectively.