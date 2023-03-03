 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market rally adds Rs 3.3 lakh crore of wealth to investors' kitty

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

The market seems to be celebrating Holi early, with bulls back with a vengeance, helping the benchmark indices post their biggest single-day rally in the last 16 weeks on March 3.

The fundraising by Adani Group via block deals with Goldman Sachs and GQG Partners added to the confidence among market participants. Also, strong India and China services PMI data and positive global cues lifted sentiment.

The BSE Sensex rallied 900 points or 1.53 percent to 59,809, while the Nifty50 climbed 272 points or 1.57 percent, the biggest single-day rally since November 11 last year, to 17,594.

Buying was seen across sectors with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining the most with an over 5 percent rally especially after Adani Group's fundraising. The Nifty Metal index rallied 3.5 percent, while the Nifty Private Bank index was up 1.6 percent.