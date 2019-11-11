Market rallies 4% since Diwali, these 16 stocks hit record high

The market has continued to consolidate since last week especially after hitting a record high levels on the Sensex.

Benchmark indices had rallied nearly 13 percent since September 20 when the government reduced the corporate tax rate by 10 percent and gained more than 4 percent since the beginning of the Diwali festival.

The rally indicated that the Q2 earnings, which were slightly better-than-expected, seems to have priced in and the market is looking for more trigger for further directional move.

In the week gone by, benchmark indices saw moderate gains due to sell-off in Friday's trade on account of Moody's downgrade. The broader markets underperformed frontliners as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices corrected 1 percent each.

Today the BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 21.47 points at 40345.08 and the Nifty50 rose 5.3 points to 11913.50 while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.2-0.3 percent.

But 16 stocks despite this consolidation hit record high including HDFC AMC, CreditAccess Grameen, Affle India etc.

HDFC Asset Management Company ended at Rs 3353.80, up Rs 162.60, or 5.10 percent after hitting a record high of Rs 3,360 on the BSE.

Affle India closed 7.02 percent higher at Rs 1,496 after hitting a new high of Rs 1,537.65 while CreditAccess Grameen hit a life high of Rs 729.40, before settling at 4.05 percent higher at Rs 709.5.