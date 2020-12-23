Market plots V-shaped recovery in 2020: Here are 10 events that moved the D-Street

From forming lifetime highs at the beginning of the year to the flash crash in March and back to record highs at the tail end- 2020 turned out to be the year of highest of highs and lowest of lows.

In the first half of 2020, the market struggled with the advent of the novel coronavirus and the subsequent economic fallout, while the second half was all about containing the virus with unprecedented stimulus support and corporate push for a viable vaccine.

For better or worse, these events moved the D-Street the most in 2020. Take a look:

Union Budget

The second budget of Narendra Modi-led NDA government's second term failed to impress the Dalal Street despite revolving around contemporary themes such as 'Aspirational India', 'Economic Development' and building a 'Caring society'.

In her speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman enumerated 16 initiatives aimed at doubling farmers income and also fronted several measures to promote infrastructure development and social welfare. Other major initiatives revolved around simplification of taxes and leveraging technology for better governance.

While some appreciated the government's measure to spur investment in a visibly slowing economy, many thought it failed to address the other side of the equation- consumption. Also, some of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget boded poorly for sectors such as fertilisers, tobacco, insurance and some part of capital goods space.

As a result, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty crashed over 2.5 percent each on the Budget day. Barring the Nifty IT index, all the sectoral indices ended in the red. The broader market also performed in line with the equity benchmarks with S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropping around 2.2 percent each.

COVID-19

India reported its first COVID-19 case 327 days ago on January 30 in Kerala, while the first death was reported on March 10 in Karnataka.

In the early days of COVID-19, most people wrote it off as another seasonal flu, comparing it to a similar disease of the past, SAR2003, which had a local impact.

However, this view drastically changed once the deadly virus reached the western world. In a matter of a month, the world equity market corrected by 1/3rd. Indian main indices Sensex and Nifty collapsed by 40 percent and Mid & Smallcaps plummeted 50 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

The flash crash of March was driven by the worst enemy of the financial markets - uncertainty. When will the country reopen? What impact will the lockdown have on the economy? How will the virus be contained - were some of the questions that weighed on the D-Street.

Lockdown and subsequent 'unlocking'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a sudden nationwide lockdown on March 24 to combat the spread of COVID-19. While the lockdown was initially announced for 21 days, strict restrictions continued until the end of May, after which, the first steps towards 'unlocking' various activities were announced.

In successive phases of 'unlocking', activities such as industries, restaurants, shopping malls and educational institutes were allowed to reopen, although these relaxations did not apply to containment zones.

Even though the market had recovered significantly since the March lows; in hindsight, the 2020 bull run only began after the 'unlocking' of the economy.

RBI policy

For calendar 2020, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the repo rate - the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks- by 115 basis point to 4 percent from 5.15 percent. Meanwhile, the reverse repo rate - the rate at which RBI borrows money from banks - was reduced by 155 basis points to 3.35 percent from 4.9 percent. The RBI also maintained its accommodative stance throughout the year, implying more rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy.

However, the key rates remained unchanged in the last three MPC meets.

In late March, the central bank also announced that lenders could give a moratorium of 3 months on term loans, outstanding as on March 1, 2020. Later, the moratorium was extended till August 31, 2020. The move was to provide borrowers more time to pay EMIs amid the economic fallout due to the nationwide lockdown, without being classified as a bad loan.

Other key initiatives taken by the RBI included a cut in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), deferment of Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) and a 3-month moratorium on working capital interest.

As a result, the RBI injected liquidity equivalent to almost 3.2 percent of the GDP, on top of the Rs 2.8 lakh crore of liquidity it had added since February 2020.

The policy measures announced by the RBI in 2020 were largely cheered by both market participants and experts.

Gold's golden run

Gold, as an asset class, has had one of its best years in recent memory. The yellow metal prices have risen over 20 percent year-to-date, though most gains came earlier in the year following the flash crash in equity markets brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

While optimism on the development of COVID-19 vaccines did take away some of its shine, the yellow metal has managed to hold on to most of its gains. Consequently, gold has performed much better than other asset classes, such as equity and oil. In 2020 so far, the Nifty is up 10.6 percent, while crude oil WTI Futures is deep into the negative territory at -23.4 percent.

Oil crash

US oil prices crashed to sub-zero levels for the first time on April 20 as demand for the commodity collapsed due to lockdowns around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only oil but the energy markets, in general, took a brutal hit amid lockdown as it stopped people and goods from moving around, dealing a heavy blow to the demand of transport fuels.

Also weighing on oil prices was the OPEC-Russia price war. In March, a petroleum price war ensued following the dramatic collapse of an alliance between Russia and the OPEC cartel, a pact that had underpinned world oil markets for three years. The Mexican-standoff between The Kingdom and the Russians wiped off more than 50 percent of oil's value, sending shockwaves across the financial world.

Following the oil crash, Nifty gave up about 3 percent, the second-highest single-day fall in what was otherwise the best month for Indian markets in 2020 as Nifty surged over 14.6 percent on a month-on-month basis in April.

Stimulus packages (domestic and global)

US lawmakers on December 22 approved a $900 billion relief package, finally delivering the long-overdue stimulus package to help business and families struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest grants are a part of the $2.3 billion "coronabus" bill.

In March, the US Congress had approved a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill under the CARES Act.

Back home, Nirmala Sitharaman in November announced a new stimulus package as a part of "Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0" worth Rs 2.65 lakh crore. The relief package equates to about 15 percent of India's GDP, she said.

With this, the Centre and the RBI have together provided a total fiscal stimulus of Rs 29.87 lakh crore since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The immense liquidity created by the stimulus packages was one of the reasons global equity markets were able to plot a V-shaped recovery as investors chased beaten-down stocks and a host of new players entered the financial markets.

US Presidential Elections

Even though Democrat Party candidate Joe Biden's win in the 59th quadrennial presidential election in the US will not have much bearing on the Indian markets in the long-term, it instilled confidence among investors by reducing policy uncertainty in the near-term.

Consequently, Indian markets saw record foreign inflows in November which increased significantly following Biden's victory.

"The FIIs have been pumping in money into the emerging markets ever since they got clarity over the US election outcome. This has led to strong inflows into Indian markets as well. Going ahead, the intensity of inflows in India would depend on several factors such as policy changes in the US and earnings growth in India. Having said that, we believe emerging markets like India would remain a preferred choice for FIIs," Ajit Mishra, VP, Research at Religare Broking told Moneycontrol.

Following Biden's victory, Nifty closed in the green in 10 out of the 14 remaining sessions in November, although developments on the vaccine front and improving macro data also added to the cheer.

Vaccine

The global race for the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be coming to a pivotal end. Several pharmaceuticals, over the last two months, announced critical breakthroughs and orders have started to pile up.

The United Kingdom was the first country to begin vaccinating its population after it commissioned 40 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The US and Europe have either secured or preordered vaccines from mostly Pfizer and BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca or Moderna, and several others in the pipeline as the number of doses requested for mass inoculation surpassing billions.

In India, Pfizer and Serum Institute of India have applied for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine candidates. There were also reports of Bharat Biotech seeking emergency approval for its Covaxin. Meanwhile, the central government has readied the blueprint of the mega vaccination drive. During the first phase, nearly 30 crore people will receive the jab.

Global equity market rejoiced at the potential of an earlier-than-expected vaccine roll-out. Back home, the vaccine cheer coupled with the continual fall in new cases helped Nifty and Sensex scale new highs almost daily.

COVID new strain

Just as the world was gearing for a COVID-19 vaccine, a new strain of the coronavirus, which is said to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original, was discovered in Britain.

The new variant, which the UK scientists have named "VUI – 202012/01" forced several countries, including India, to shut their borders or ban travel with the UK.

According to a BBC report, the variant was first detected in September in the United Kingdom. In November, around a quarter of cases in London were linked to it. Apart from the UK, Italy is another such country where the new strain of the virus has been found. France and Australia are the other two potential harbingers of the new strain.

So far, no evidence suggests that the new variant will cause severe COVID-19 infections.

Following the reports of a new strain, Indian equities witnessed a sharp selloff on December 21, with most sectors reeling under strong pressure.

Both Sensex and Nifty cracked over 3 percent, but the carnage was worse in the broader markets as BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plummeted 4.14 percent and 4.57 percent, respectively.

The sharp selloff dealt a strong blow to investor's wealth as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 178.75 lakh crore against Rs 185.39 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by Rs 6.64 lakh crore in a single day.