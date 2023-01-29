English
    Market outlook: Union Budget, US Fed rate decision key events this week

    The ongoing earnings season, global market cues, domestic macroeconomic data announcements and auto sales numbers would also influence trading in the market, analysts said.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

    For equity investors, the Union Budget for 2023-24 and the US Fed's interest rate decision will be the major events to watch out for this week, analysts said.

    The ongoing earnings season, global market cues, domestic macroeconomic data announcements and auto sales numbers would also influence trading in the market, they added.

    "The Union Budget is a key domestic event on February 1st, and the outcome of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for the same day late at night is a key global event. A bunch of companies will come out with Q3 earnings this week, while monthly auto sales numbers and macroeconomic numbers from the USA will be other important factors.

    "The market will continue to monitor the Adani Group. FIIs' flow will be important," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.