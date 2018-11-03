Market on weak wicket, investors should tread cautiously: Reliance Securities

A continued selling spree, especially by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), dragged the Nifty and Sensex lower by about 5 percent in October. Concerns pertaining to fiscal deficit, ongoing liquidity crisis in the MSME space, brewing concerns over GDP growth and unconvincing earnings performance pulled the market down.

A weak rupee on the back of a strong dollar and likely deterioration in fiscal deficit resulted in huge outflows from FIIs. Positive news regarding correction in crude oil prices and initial signs of stability in the bond market didn’t bring any cheer to the market.

Last month, FIIs sold close to Rs 27,000 crore in the equity market, the highest since 2008. In value terms, investor wealth eroded by Rs 6.5 lakh crore in October, marking a total erosion of Rs 21 lakh crore in the last two months.

FIIs have been a lifeline for the Indian market, particularly for equities, but they are grappling with a new challenge of delivering returns in their own currency. While domestic factors have been a concern, the main reason for the weakness in the rupee is strengthening of the US economy.

A continued reduction in real interest rate between India and the US has also been a reason for the recent sell-off by FIIs. In the past two months (September and October), the massive fall in value of the rupee has seen FIIs offload close to Rs 59,000 crore in equity and debt segments.

While selling by FIIs may ease in coming months due to likely stability in the rupee in the 72-74 range, FIIs will remain watchful for a further reduction in real interest rates or any major change in India’s political scenario.

The ongoing liquidity crunch could have some impact on growth going forward as India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) account for 30 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and contribute 40-45 percent to manufacturing output. Hence, even a 5-10 percent impact in MSMEs financing can have a substantial impact on overall GDP growth.

The other worry is the widening fiscal deficit. India’s fiscal deficit has already touched 95.3 percent of the budgeted estimate in H1 FY19 (versus 91 percent in H1 FY18), with the government spending at 53 percent. Goods & Service Tax collection – is yet to witness any remarkable improvement – remains in the range of Rs 92,000-95,000 crore on a monthly basis against the average requirement of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Likely income from disinvestment and capital gains do not seem to be matching the government’s estimates. These factors are likely to keep the investors on the edge in the near term.

We continue to expect the Indian equity market to remain volatile with a downward bias given the political uncertainty and macro uncertainties. In such a scenario, investors are advised to adopt a bottom-up approach and invest in companies with a proven track record and valuation comfort.Disclaimer: The author is Head Retail Broking, Reliance Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.