Market may see some profit booking, but stock-wise moves continue to happen: Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities

The Nifty is currently trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of ~27 times compared with its 10-year average of 17.3 times. The Nifty 50 is also trading two standard deviations above its historical average. Bulls feel that the coming growth cycle is not fully priced in, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

Q: After a solid run from March till November this year, do you expect the rally to continue in 2021 and will the market record double digit gains in 2021?

A: From the peak of January 2008 to now, the compounded growth rate of the Nifty 50 has been just 6% whereas the economy has grown much faster than that in nominal terms. Hence though the Nifty may look fully valued, it may still have scope to rise from hereon. However, the speed of the recent rally may lead to some profit booking or “cooling off” period.

The latest rally is betting on better business prospects as indicated by companies after the second quarter and a quicker-than-expected economic recovery. The Nifty is currently trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of ~27 times compared with its 10-year average of 17.3 times. The Nifty 50 is also trading two standard deviations above its historical average. Bulls feel that the coming growth cycle is not fully priced in. The management commentaries were positive on demand prospects and retaining some part of operating leverage gains.

Portfolio equity inflows into emerging markets (EMs) picked up strongly in November as the US election uncertainty lifted, and several vaccine candidates reported positive phase 3 trial data.

Lower interest rates should support higher-than-median valuations. However current equity valuations have run up, factoring in very strong growth.

India's market cap to GDP is upwards of 88%, which is high. Domestically, high frequency data have improved but the revival is so far not uniform across sectors. Bears expect equity markets to undergo a price correction, and most likely a time correction as well.

We think a large portion of Nifty run up is now over and from now on the rise in Nifty (if substantial) is likely to be gradual and measured. In the interim we may see bouts of correction especially if FPI flows dry up for a couple of days/weeks. Stock wise moves could continue to happen even as institutions continue to take higher exposure outside of their erstwhile preferred 50-80 stocks. Asset allocation review may be required to bring down the overall value of equities to the earlier desired levels over the next few weeks.

Q: Do you think one should start investing in auto stocks amid hope of revival in the sector after recent monthly sales data? The sector reported 80 percent rally from March lows and gained 9 percent in 2021.

A: Auto sector has always been a high beta sector along with financials. Hence the main bet will be on the Nifty. In case the Nifty has legs to rise even from here, we may see more upside in Auto stocks. These stocks have risen quite handsomely from the March lows. Their latest monthly numbers show indications of revival. However one will need to be satisfied that this revival is not just due to pent up demand or restocking but sustainable revival before taking exposure at these levels.

Q: What are those five key sectors one should consider for 2021 portfolio and why?

A: We think PSU and metals indices could come back in favour in 2021. Cheap valuations, resurgence in economic growth leading to commodity price upcycle, change in Govt. attitude towards PSUs and expected steps for their value unlocking are some reasons why these sectors could do well. Apart from these two, we think FMCG index could also catch up post a dull relative performance given the expected consistent financial performance including steady topline growth and expanding margins.

Q: The broader markets are still away from their record high levels touched in January 2018. Do you think 2021 will be a year for midcap and smallcaps than largecaps?

A: Smallcaps and midcaps have come back in favour post October 2020. The BSE Midcap/Smallcap index has reached its highest since Feb 2018/June 2018 and is just 5%/15% away from its all-time high. Some more upmove in these indices is likely going by the recent momentum and hunt for alpha. However when the tide turns, these stocks / indices could drop more than the largecaps/Nifty. All in all, midcaps and smallcaps could outperform largecaps going into early 2021 but later encounter substantial correction.

Q: Do you expect bigger stimulus from the government once the vaccine gets finalised or will the government wait for Budget 2021?

A: Given the shortfall in revenue collections, the Indian Govt. has been prudent in spending through the year in the face of criticism from economists, media and analysts. This is likely to continue. Selective targeting of spending (no big bang spends) could continue going forward. Fiscal discipline to the extent possible under the current circumstances will be the unstated focus of the Govt. However it will continue to spend monies in areas and segments where immediate impact on distress relief and/or personal/capex spend can be seen.

Q: Nifty Bank index is still in negative (down 7 percent) in 2020, though it rallied sharply from March lows. Do you think this is the right time to buy banks stocks and do you expect sharp rally in banks in 2021 or the asset quality worries may cap upside?

A: Nifty Bank is ~8% away from its all-time high. A large part of the rally in financials has already happened. The real impact of asset quality stress will be known three months post from end of moratorium i.e. from early December. Q3 results of Banks will show up the stress on lending books.

This time we will see more problems on the retail side rather than the wholesale side. The economy has got a severe shock, across the wholesale and retail borrowers, there are a lot of people who have lost their jobs and businesses, or are seeing salary cuts. However going by the tone of RBI Governor in the latest MPC policy statement, it seems that asset quality stress has not deteriorated in the past two odd months.

If this proves to be right, this will show up in Q3 results and then Nifty Bank could retest the earlier highs. The lead for Nifty Bank rally will now have to be taken by PSU banks.