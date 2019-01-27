'Market to surge if fiscal deficit target is achieved; two picks for medium term'

Manali Bhatia

After a prolonged rangebound market, we expect this trend to break next week as Interim Budget, US-China trade talks and Q3 earnings would trigger the market.

On one side everyone is expecting fiscal deficit increase to 3.5 percent of GDP for FY19, owing to slowdown in the GST collection and lagging disinvestment target. On the other hand, the government is confident of achieving the same at 3.3 percent as it is watching like a hawk for RBI funding.

We expect the market to surge ahead if the underlined target of 3.3 percent of GDP for FY 2019 is achieved. No doubt, there would be populist measures in this Budget and if the government curtails fiscal deficit target at 3.10-3.15 percent for the next year, then it would be a huge positive for the market.

Furthermore, everyone eyes corporate tax reforms as promises have been made to reduce it to 25 percent. Presently this 25 percent is available only for corporate having a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore. Though large corporate does not cover the stated bracket. We expect some reform thereon as well.

Globally, China's GDP (6.6 percent in 2018) grew at its slowest pace in past 28 years and trade war with the US may stress metal and crude prices for next couple of months. However, this is positive for India because lower crude prices would help to reduce the trade deficit.

Q3 earnings: We expect banking and cement to outperform as bank credit flow has rebounded and macroeconomic factor like inflation is also being supportive.

Here are two stock recommendations:

Bajaj Auto | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 2,623 | Target: Rs 3,042 | Return: 16 percent in medium term

The company has shown good growth in its motorcycles and three-wheelers through the first nine months of the fiscal. Following robust volume growth in the domestic two-wheeler market, the company has increased the prices of CT100 and Platina motorcycle models.

Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles UK have forged a non-equity partnership to manufacture mid-capacity motorcycles in India. Since the final agreement is to be signed this year, these bikes from Bajaj-Triumph partnership will not be seen any time in 2019.

For now, the company would bring KTM-owned 'Husqvarna' motorcycle brand to the Indian market this year with "half-a-dozen" products in the pipeline. 49 percent of KTM itself is owned by Bajaj Auto and its bikes are doing pretty well in the market.

With KTM and Husqvarna, Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan near Pune may turn into a manufacturing and export base for the brand. In addition, the company plans to launch electric version of its quadricycle Qute along with electric 3W next year, even as it gears up to introduce the conventional engine version of the quadricycle around March after much delay. Bajaj has created a capacity of 60,000 units per year for the Qute at its manufacturing facility in Aurangabad.

The company has a challenging time ahead as new safety norms in the form of ABS and CBS become mandatory for higher capacity engines and BS VI emission norms becoming mandatory from April 2020.

At present, it looks attractive, hence we recommend to buy with price target of Rs 3,042 (estimated EPS of Rs 169 for FY 19 at PE of 18x).

Premier Explosives | Rating: Buy | CMP: Rs 255 | Target: Rs 335 | Return: 31 percent in medium term

The company have received a license from Arms License Issuance Authority, DIPP for manufacturing propellants, ammonium perchlorate and HTPB at Routhusurmala village, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

This license will help the company to manufacture and supply solid propellants to meet the requirements of ISRO-SHAR satellite launches. The license was granted to meet ISRO's future need of propellant motors, which will go up due to its new plan to increase its frequency to satellite launches.

Earlier, the company already had received arms license to manufacture medium calibre ammunition (20mm to 57mm), large calibre ammunition (APFSDS and BMCS), sub-assemblies for ammunition, single base/double base/triple base /multi base propellants and RDX and HMX. With the receipt of the licenses, new avenues would open for the company and benefit it in the long run.

Recently, company has bagged an order from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota. The size of the order is Rs 181 crore. It is to be executed between December 2018 to December 2028. In addition, the company also received an order from an Israel company for design, development, fabrication and assembly of rocket motors worth $41,000 and is to be executed in six months. This is a trial order having a potential for regular commercial supplies in due course of time.

The company reported robust performance in Q3FY19 with revenue for at Rs 69.36 crore against Rs 67.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering growth of 2.77 percent. EBITDA grew 148 percent and PAT grew extremely well at 255 percent YoY, thereby EPS improved to Rs 5.35 as against Rs 1.54 per share in Q3FY18.

EBITDA margins for the quarter grew to 15.84 percent from 6.55 percent and PAT margin to 8.20 percent against 2.37 percent in previous year.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.