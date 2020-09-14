Market may see a "healthy" correction; add these cyclical and defensive stocks to your portfolio

Since March 2020 lows, the Indian market has rallied smartly, mirroring the trend in most global markets.

Hopes prevailed in such gloomy times when the crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic has posed serious threats to not only public lives but the global economy as well.

The market rallied on doses of liquidity by central banks. Besides, the forward-looking market anticipated things will come back to normal, as and when a vaccine for the pandemic is found.

"We are currently in the first part of the new growth cycle which has typically started after a sharp contraction of Q1 FY21 GDP. Steller run-up in the markets across the countries from March low is a part of the hope rally in the anticipation of the growth or recovery from the bottom," said Neeraj Chadawar, Senior Research Analyst, Axis Securities.

But this is where the risk lies. The market likes stability and favours following an expected trend. If the global economic recovery falters over the next few months then we can see some consolidation in the markets.

Chadawar pointed out that the "hope" rally is always the strongest part of the new growth cycle in which returns are very sharp, which we are witnessing since March. However, returns in the next six months will not be as sharp as it was in the last 3-4 months.

Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal one cannot rule out the correction or consolidation phase. The extent of correction would depend upon global markets and incremental economic data points in India.

Even though a deeper correction is not expected, a healthy one could be on the cards due to factors such as the US election, geopolitical tension between India and China, dollar appreciation, slower economic recovery against expectation, the threat of the second wave of COVID, and any further extension in COVID vaccine beyond December.

What to buy- cyclical or defensives?

Don't play blindly on the market. Instead, chose pockets of growth.

Experts expect that cyclical and beaten down sectors will continue outperforming markets for some more time and one should take a stock-specific approach and buy the leaders in the sector that have strong business franchises.

"While we expect the recovery theme to play out one cannot ignore a few of the defensive sectors like agrochemicals, IT, telecom, two-wheelers and tractors which are expected to continue doing well. Therefore we believe that investors should Investor’s portfolio should be a judicious mix of both cyclical and defensive stocks," said Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.

Roy is positive on the rural, essential and digital theme and expects them to continue playing out over the next few quarters given revenue visibility and strong growth prospects.

"We continue to maintain our positive outlook on sectors like agrochemicals, IT, telecom, two-wheelers and tractors. We expect the recovery theme to gather strength in the near future due to continued improvement in the economy," Roy said.

Within the recovery theme, Roy believes that sectors like low ticket consumer durables, cement, hotels and multiplexes should do well.

Siddharth Sedani, Vice President- Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said one should prefer themes depending on whether the market corrects or not.

"If we were to decline a little bit further, it is the high beta sectors, which will make a case for buying, namely banking and automobile. On the other hand, if we want to buy at the current level of the market, wherein correction has happened but not as much, probably the low betas and defensives. So, that is the strategy I will follow depending on whether the market corrects or not," Sedani said.

"Global stimulus reduced pessimism around COVID-19 and significant reform expectations from the Indian government are keeping market sentiments positive. Investors must use this opportunity to build a high-quality portfolio for the next big upcycle. The rural theme has displayed strong resilience amid the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. Also IT, pharma and telecom are the growth sectors as these sectors possess strong earnings growth over the next few years despite the COVID-19 pandemic being hit worldwide," Sedani added.

Top picks

IT and pharma are favourites of most analysts.

Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Manager, YES SECURITIES, points out if we look at the sectors that have outperformed in the road to recovery has been majorly defensives, and looking at the current price structure, these defensive sectors mainly pharma and IT should continue to head higher in the coming weeks.

For Agarwala, the theme to stick to even as the volatility rises would be the Healthcare sector, IT and select telecom stocks.

"Within the healthcare sector, top bets would include Biocon and Cipla. Top IT bets are TCS and Mindtree. Top telecom bets are Reliance and Bharti Airtel," Agarwala said.

Chadawar of Axis Securities is of the view that value has been the dominant investment style over the last 6 months. It is also exemplified by sectors like metals, banks and PSUs delivering returns over the last couple of months.

However, the present outperformance of value may not sustain as the outperformance has reached its medium-term peak and the growth strategy’s underperformance has bottomed out, Chadawar said.

He believes growth will outperform and small and mid-caps can deliver solid returns.

"This theme is playing out successfully in the month of August where we see outperformance of mid and small-caps over large-caps. Along with that, sector rotation theme is also playing out well with laggards playing catch up," Chadawar said.

His top picks ideas are based on the theme of digital, pharmaceuticals, rural plays, supply chain shifts, consumer staples and small ticket discretionary play.

"These themes played well in the last few months and have delivered consistent returns in a tough environment. Due to limited upside potential in the benchmark index, we continue to believe in our long-term themes and could result in decent returns over the next 12 months," Chadawar said.

ICICI Bank, ITC, Manappuram Finance, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Mind Tree, Varun Beverages, CCL Products, Aarti Durgs, Biocon, Minda Industries, NOCIL and Endurance Technologies are Chadawar's top picks.

Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal has Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Divi’s Labs, Laurus Labs, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Wipro and L&T Infotech as preferred picks in defensives whereas Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp are his picks in cyclical.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.