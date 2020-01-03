'Market may not like balanced Budget as economy needs strong push'

Rajeev Srivastava

The year 2019 proved to be a decent year for the Indian market as the main indices — Nifty50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex — registered 12 percent and 14 percent gain, respectively, mainly supported by benign global equities and record FPIs inflows of over $7 billion.

Based on market capitalisation, the value of BSE Sensex stocks registered 9 percent growth and market capitalisation stood at Rs 156 lakh crore at the end of the year compared to Rs 143 lakh crore in the beginning. Evidently, it was not a broad-based rally.

The rally was led by a select group of stocks. Not surprising though, given the state of the economy and faded visibility of healthy earnings growth.

Huge negative-yielding foreign money (over US$11 trillion) chased positive returns along with positive vibes created after the NDA retained power. This resulted in heavy FPIs inflows into the domestic equities, which also aided currency to stabilise.

However, considering a weak macro-economic scenario in terms of deteriorating fiscal deficit (115% of the BE till November 2019) and the recent surge in the crude prices, the sustainability of strong FPIs inflow into the Indian equities would be a key challenge in 2020.

We strongly believe the government will leave no stone unturned to revive the economy and foster growth in 2020 with strong measures. The upcoming Union Budget on 1st February 2020 is going to be crucial, which shall set the direction for the markets.

Notably, in line with the NDA government's vision to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25, the Union Finance Minister recently unveiled the Rs102 lakh crore national infrastructure pipeline.

Thus, we believe that higher allocation for the infrastructure segment, additional sops to the real estate segment and a strong focus on employment generations are being expected from the Budget.

The market may not like a balanced Budget as the economy needs a strong push, which is possible only by way of higher government spending as private capex is yet to pick up.

Therefore, likely pick-up in government spending, higher credit growth by the banks and gradual improvement in liquidity situation in MSME segment will essentially lead to a broad improvement in the economy by way of healthy consumption growth and improving utilisation of assets, which will ensure better visibility of improvement in corporate earnings.

Therefore, we believe 2020 should be dominated by quality mid-cap and small-cap stocks, which have been witnessing a sharp fall on the backdrop of the least visibility of healthy earnings growth. Unlike the broader indices, the valuation of the Nifty Midcap Index contracted by >30% in the last one year.

Hence, we believe a visible sign of earnings improvement will entail strong rally in mid-cap space.

(The author is Head Retail, Reliance Securities)