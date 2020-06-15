Market may enter rangebound territory, traders can initiate Iron Condor in Nifty

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup – "Iron Condor" in Nifty

After a steep rally in the western markets especially in Dow Jones, profit-booking was due which took place last Thursday. However, consolidation was seen in Friday's session. In the Indian markets, the same reversal was seen after profit booking mainly due to Supreme Court commentary on interest waiver plea. Gap down opening on Friday's session could not get follow up-selling and bulls took over the game. Hence, we recommend to go with Iron Condor in this consolidation phase where profit ratio is significantly lower but its probability is so high and even trader could exit in-between as it is based on theta decay.

Option chain analysis

Profit booking was due as the index was trading in the overbought zone for last few sessions. However, immediate recovery in the same day indicates some limited decline is still intact. It also appears in open interest data where bears are having an upper hand. In 9,500 PE strike price, there is a maximum cumulative open interest of 30,688 contracts and in 9,700 PE strike price, cumulative open interest is 21,128 contracts.

Maximum cumulative open interest in 10,000 CE strike price is 23,171 contracts which is quite high as compared to open interest in at the money put option. It reflects limited downside with rangebound movement for the time being.

Technical structure

Recent fall can be seen as a profit-booking process from the overbought zone. Prices were highly stretched and after approaching the resistance area of the falling window, profits were taken off the table by the bulls. 50-day exponential moving average acted as support on Friday's trading session and bulls reclaimed the lost ground in the latter half of the day. The pattern resembles the 'piercing line' candlestick formation indicating that bears were trapped at lower levels and prices are likely to go sideways after such high volatility. 10,300 level will continue to act as a major resistance level for the next week and 9,540 will provide cushion to index on every fall. The index is likely to move within this aforementioned range in the upcoming week.

Trading strategy

Considering the current scenario where the market looks to enter in rangebound zone for the time being, we suggest traders should adopt modified Iron Condor in which one should sell OTM Call and Put options and buy deep OTM Call and Put options. In this strategy, the probability of making a maximum profit is quite high but it would not be significant. In addition, it also attracts significantly lower margin.

Nifty CMP - 9973Sell Nifty 9450 PE @ 28Buy Nifty 9250 PE @ 11Sell Nifty 10300 CE @ 33

Buy Nifty 10500 CE @ 12.85

Premium Inflow – 37.15Maximum Loss – 162.85Break Even Points – 10337.15 & 9412.85

Exit depends upon theta decay

Note: Option premium mentioned resembles the closing price as on June 12 for June 18 contract.

The author is Head of Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.