Market may be close to a bottom; upbeat on Dabur, ITC, Maruti: Experts

The market closed slightly higher but it was an extremely volatile day on Dalal Street. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 73.64 points at 32,996.76 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 30.10 points at 10,124.40.

Prasanth Prabhakaran Senior President & CEO YES Securities is of the belief that the market is close to the bottom.

Some positives for the market have started coming, he said like start of some earning growth which had been lacking for the past 4-5 years, increase in capacity utilisation. Other positives like uptick in commercial vehicle sale and overall increase in demand.

Therefore, it looks like the downside risk is protected and so next time the market falls, start building portfolio. Pick the stocks that you were waiting to invest in and build the portfolio for the next 2-3 years, said Prabhakaran.

Sector/stock specific, he is upbeat on consumption stories like Dabur, Marico. ITC he likes as a contrarian bet. From the auto space, Maruti Suzuki is a must have in the portfolio for the long-term. One can also nibble into IT space; Persistent Systems and KPIT Technologies look good, said Prabhakaran.

From the private bank space, large retailers like Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank for the long-term he said.

Ashwini Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that there will be some macro news that will turn fund flow in the right direction. Overall, the market has to reclaim the 200 day moving average (DMA) before one can conclude anything and for that the Bank Nifty has to turn first, he said.

Mitessh Thakkar says they would look at going long once we start getting intraday reversal charts and manage to capture the 200 day moving average then we can see 10,300-10,320 levels being revisited, which could halt the decline.

So, there could be some kind of consolidation or we will look in for some kind of reversal. For the time being it is a stock specific market because 10,050 has been respected.

It is no doubt an oversold market but after one two days of choppiness if we start getting past and stabilizing above the 200 DMA, we could get a stronger pullback.

In the same interview, market experts SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Anand Tandon, Sushil Kedia of Kedianomics also shared their views on the fundamentals and techniclas of the market.