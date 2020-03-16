Market logs second biggest single-day fall; 5 key highlights of Monday's session

The market mayhem resurfaced on March 16 and the equity benchmarks plummeted to its second-biggest single-day fall as the worries about the impact of coronavirus on domestic as well as the global economy grew stronger amid rising cases of the pandemic.

The S&P BSE Sensex broke below 32,000, while the Nifty50 closed below its crucial support at 9,300 levels.

Sensex, eventually closed 2,713 points, or 7.96 percent, down at 31,390 while the Nifty50 closed with losses of 758 points, or 7.61 percent, at 9,197.40.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 5.94 percent and 5.66 percent down, respectively.

After a short breather on March 13, selloff resumed in the Indian markets following weak global cues despite the Fed’s emergency stimulus.

Even after the US Fed’s slashing of interest rates to a range of 0 percent to 0.25 percent and the introduction of a $700 billion stimulus programme, investor sentiments remain weak.

Experts are of the view that the market is showing no signs of stability as the economic impact of coronavirus is likely to be significant for many major economies.

"Given the uncertainty and increasing spread of the virus domestically, we expect that current choppiness could continue in the coming days," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Here are the 5 key highlights of Monday's session:

Nearly 500 stocks plumb 52-week lows: As many as 478 stocks, including Bandhan Bank, PVR, RBL Bank, UPL, UBL and L&T Finance Holdings, hit their 52-week lows on BSE.

453 stocks hit lower circuits: Indiabulls Real Estate, Adani Green Energy, DHFL, Sadbhav Engineering, JP Associate and Welspun Corp, hit their lower circuits on BSE.

Investors poorer by Rs 7.6 lakh crore: Investors lose Rs 7.6 lakh crore in a single trading session, making it the second-largest fall in the past week. Investors’ wealth according to average markets capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell from Rs 129.26 lakh crore recorded on 13 March to Rs 121.63 lakh crore as on 16 March.

Sectoral indices fall up to 9%: All sectoral indices suffered strong losses, with BSE Metal index ending with a cut of 9.30 percent, emerging as the top loser. BSE Realty, Bankex and Finance indices plunged over 8 percent each.

BSE Healthcare index shed the least, closing 3.92 percent down. Rest all sectoral indices closed between 5 to 8 percent lower.

Top gainers & losers of the day: Yes Bank shares closed 45 percent higher, featuring among the stocks that defied bearish market sentiment. Shares of India Cements (up 9.97 percent), Central Bank of India (up 7.88 percent), Avanti Feeds (up 7.13 percent) and GIC Housing Finance (up 6.57 percent) also logged healthy gains.

On the flip side, shares of RBL Bank lost 21 percent, ending the day as the top loser. It was followed by B L Kashyap and Sons (down 20 percent), Bengal & Assam (down 20 percent) and Nakoda Group of Industries (down 19.94 percent).