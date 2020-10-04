Market logged strong gains in the week gone by, will the trend continue? Here's what top analysts say

The Indian market posted decent gains last week owing to upbeat global markets and favorable local cues.

Rising hope of a stimulus package in the US and guidelines on Unlock 5 boosted the sentiment. Besides, investors cheered an uptick in September auto sales numbers for the passenger vehicles and tractor segments.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.5 percent while the Nifty50 was up 3.3 percent in the week ended October 1. S&P BSE Midcap index and the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of about 3.3 percent each in the same period.

The mood of the market looks upbeat. Let's take a look at what top analysts foresee the market for the coming week:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

The next week marks the beginning of earnings season and among the top names, IT major, TCS, is scheduled to announce its number on October 7. Besides, news related to COVID-19 and updates on the US Presidential election will also be closely tracked.

The rebound in banking and financials is a welcome relief as other sectors, by and large, are performing well.

Though the breakout above 11,300 in Nifty has again shifted the bias in the favour of bulls, we suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach, considering the recent volatility and upcoming events.

Besides, Nifty has a minor hurdle at 11,470 and we might see some profit-taking around that zone. Considering all, traders should maintain their focus on the selection of stocks and managing overnight risk.

Siddharth Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

The market may remain rangebound with positive bias in the near-term amid hopes of stimulus announcement – both from the US and Indian governments.

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the weekly scale and is holding well above its 50-DMA. The overall structure of the index is positive as supports are gradually shifting higher.

Next week, the market would get direction from the outcome on the loan moratorium case on Monday, RBI’s monetary policy on Tuesday and the September quarter results season which would kick start from the next week with TCS reporting its numbers on Wednesday.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

Based on the derivative data, FIIs are playing a crucial role in the broader direction of the market.

In the past, ahead of the US elections most of the time FIIs have proved right in terms of market direction.

On Monday, 11,460 and 11,450 would be major hurdles for the Nifty50 index. However, the outcome from the Supreme Court on the interest waiver would decide the broader trend for the market.

The index would find support at 11,300 and 11,250 levels.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

Nifty is now moving towards the next overhead resistance around 11,500-11,550 (downsloping trendline, connected from the lower highs).

This could be the last resort for bears to check the bulls in a negative pattern. A sustainable move above 11,620 could negate the bearish implication and that could pull the market towards 11,800 and higher in the near-term.

Nifty formed a long bull candle on the weekly chart, after the formation of the long bear candle of last week.

Technically, this could be a sharp comeback of bulls from the lows. As long as Nifty stays below the strong weekly trendline hurdle of 11,550-11,600 levels, there is a chance of sell on rise opportunity.

Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities

Going ahead, markets could keep a keen eye on the Supreme Court’s waiver of interest on interest outcome and RBI’s MPC meet.

As both these events were postponed from this week they could keep an overhang on the bourses in the coming week.

A relief package by the government for the ailing hotels, airlines and entertainment sectors could also uplift the mood of market participants.

All in all, domestic markets are expected to remain buoyant in October before the festive season begins.

Investors can look for stock-specific bets on the decline as India Inc’s Q2 numbers will be reported this month.

However, any aggressive buying should be kept for later once there is clarity on US elections.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.