Market Live: Nifty below 9,500 in volatile trade; Sun Pharma, HDFC top gainers

Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh:



Markets have seen a lower circuit for the first time after 2008. But equating this situation with 2008 is unfair. 2008 was a global financial meltdown whereas the 2020 correction due to concerns on account of coronavirus are overdone. Good quality stocks frontline stocks have taken an undue beating and I am expecting a sharp bounce back.

The worst news, I believe, on which markets have reacted so negatively i.e. “WHO declaring it a pandemic” has already come in. Cannot get worse except for number of deaths rising and the world coming to virtual standstill. I am looking forward to just one statement “we have found the cure” – which will send markets into new zones, giving very little opportunity to buy into quality names at stress valuations.