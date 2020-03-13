App
Mar 13, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty below 9,500 in volatile trade; Sun Pharma, HDFC top gainers

Indian market hit the lower circuit for the first time in 12 years after 2008 crisis.

  • March 13, 2020 11:37 AM IST

    Vinay Pandit, Head - Institutional Equities, IndiaNivesh:
     
    Markets have seen a lower circuit for the first time after 2008. But equating this situation with 2008 is unfair. 2008 was a global financial meltdown whereas the 2020 correction due to concerns on account of coronavirus are overdone. Good quality stocks frontline stocks have taken an undue beating and I am expecting a sharp bounce back. 

    The worst news, I believe, on which markets have reacted so negatively i.e. “WHO declaring it a pandemic” has already come in. Cannot get worse except for number of deaths rising and the world coming to virtual standstill. I am looking forward to just one statement “we have found the cure” – which will send markets into new zones, giving very little opportunity to buy into quality names at stress valuations.

  • March 13, 2020 11:33 AM IST
  • March 13, 2020 11:29 AM IST

    Sun Pharma to consider buyback: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price rose 10 percent on March 13 after company board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 17, 2020, to consider the proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

  • March 13, 2020 11:11 AM IST

    Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the volatile session with Nifty above 9,600 level.

    The Sensex is up 143.71 points or 0.44% at 32921.85, and the Nifty up 38.00 points or 0.40% at 9628.15. About 524 shares have advanced, 1283 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged. 

  • March 13, 2020 11:07 AM IST

    Soumya Kanti Ghosh, SBI On CNBC-TV18: Rate cut is not the ideal option when the currency is deteriorating. RBI likely to undertake liquidity enhancing measures. Rate cut would be synchronised  with global central bankers. 15 states are showing deterioration in their fiscals. RBI could look at measures like open market ops (omos) to enhance liquidity. Could see sector specific relief and fiscal measures from government.

  • March 13, 2020 11:06 AM IST

    Nirmal Jain, IIFL Group on CNBC-TV18: This is a classic capitulation playing out. Globally, 80-90% of trading volumes are through algorithm trading. Great time for long-term investors to buy. Still think it's a good time to start investing. Markets recover drastically when epidemic fear peaks out, this reaction is exaggerated.

  • March 13, 2020 11:02 AM IST

    Mark Mobius to CNBC-TV18: Good time to begin accumulating stocks. Valuations are attractive now. In situations like this, recovery is usually very fast. People are selling emotionally, situation is that of panic.

  • March 13, 2020 10:55 AM IST

    At 10:55 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 151.53 points or 0.46 percent at 32929.67, and the Nifty added 40.75 points or 0.42 percent at 9630.90.

  • March 13, 2020 10:48 AM IST

    Market Update: Nifty Bank gains 2,500 points from lows to turn positive. Sun Pharma, HDFC and Bajaj Finance turn green while HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC and State Bank of India.

