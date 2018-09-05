Market Live: Weak rupee spooks D-Street, Sensex down almost 300 points; Nifty below 11,450

Market Update: With further depreciation in the rupee, along with higher crude prices, the market has plunged to the day’s low points. The Sensex is down over 250 points, while the Nifty is down almost 100 points. It is trading well below 11,500.

The Sensex is down 262.22 points or 0.69% at 37895.70, while the Nifty is down 95.30 points or 0.83% at 11425.00. The market breadth is negative as 664 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,791 shares, while 149 shares were unchanged.

Intense selling is visible among midcaps, along with other sectors such as banks, auto, energy, FMCG and metal names. Pharmaceuticals, too, have turned negative, falling over quarter of a percent.

Yes Bank and Wipro are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, HUL, Bharti Infratel and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.



