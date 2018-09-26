Market Live: Volatility on D-Street as Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty hovers around 11,050; Indiabulls Hsg soars 8%

Minda Industries rises Minda Industries is rising in trade so far. The stock is up around 3 percent, off its high point of Rs 384 apiece. The stock had risen 7 percent intraday.

Investors are cheering the firm’s decision to set up new manufacturing plant of 2 wheeler alloy wheel in Maharashtra, for supplies to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers).

“The outlay of the Project is approved for Rs 500 crore, which will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, Rs. 300 Crore will be undertaken within two years and thereafter the second phase will be undertaken. The start of production is expected from November, 2019,” the company told stock exchanges in a filing.