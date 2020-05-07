Live now
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for the Indian indices
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India. Asian markets are trading lower following dropped in the US stock market.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
In pics | Stocks in the news: TCS, Escorts, Pidilite, Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Maruti, Aster DM Health
Supreme Petrochem, JM Financial, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki India are some stocks that would be in focus today.
Oil Updates: Oil prices rose on Thursday after US inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Sensex closed on May 6 with a gain of 232 points, or 0.74 percent, at 31,685.75 and the Nifty settled 65 points, or 0.71 percent, higher at 9,270.90.
Wall Street ends lower: The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed US private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 107.50 points or 1.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 9147.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
