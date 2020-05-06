Live now
Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 9,200; OMCs under pressure, ITC top loser
Benchmark indices recovered the early losses and trading higher with Nifty above 9200. The oil marketing stocks are under pressure.
Ashika Institutional Equity:
The hike in excise duty would be absorbed by OMCs which will take another big hit on marketing margins with demand slowdown.
The recent marketing margins were never sustainable for a long time and we thus expect marketing margins to drop substantially from recent levels, recovering a bit over mid-term, provided oil prices remain at current levels, it added.
OMCs fall: The oil marketing companies including HPCL, BPCL and IOC remained under pressure in the early trade after government has hiked the excise duty on the petrol and diesel.
Buzzing: Adani Ports share price rose 3 percent on May 6 despite company reported weak numbers for the quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20).
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,445, target at Rs 1,490 and Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 270, target at Rs 295.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on flat to negative note on May 6.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex is down 86.17 points or 0.27% at 31367.34, and the Nifty down 22.30 points or 0.24% at 9183.30. About 441 shares have advanced, 231 shares declined, and 40 shares are unchanged.
According to Moody’s, the hike in fuel taxes will lead to about USD 21 billion in additional tax collection for the full year. The fuel tax hike could result in higher working capital outflow for oil marketing companies, reported CNBC-TV18.
After settling with strong gains in the April series, the Indian market began the May series on a negative note with bears once again taking control.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading positive in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 292.39 points or 0.93% at 31745.90, and the Nifty up 29.65 points or 0.32% at 9235.25.