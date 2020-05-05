Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 05, 2020 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: Indices pare gains but still trade in the green, Nifty below 9,400
Indices erased some of the early gains with Nifty below 9400. All the sectoral indices trading in the green.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Manappuram Finance share price gains:
Rupee Opens:
RIL gains 2%:
JSPL April exports up 109%:
Kalpataru Power sells 100% stake in subsidiary:
Marico gains 5%:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian Markets trade higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Over 360 stocks in Nifty500 trading below 50 & 200-DMA; what should investors do?
The Nifty50 formed an 'Island Reversal' pattern on the daily charts on May 4 which is a reversal pattern, and the next big support for the index is placed at 9,250, and below that 8,900-8,800, suggest experts.
Buzzing Stock: Manappuram Finance share price gained 2 percent after the company said it would raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing debt securities. The financial resources and management committee of the board of directors will consider the proposed allotment on May 8, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 75.62 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.71.
Goldman Sachs expects disposable income of Americans to grow despite 30 million job losses
The economic ramifications of the pandemic may have panned out already as the US and other economies are planning an exit strategy from the lockdown, it has said.
Buzzing: Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose nearly 2 percent on May 5 as research house CLSA has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,770 per share.
Gold price today: Yellow metal is likely to consolidate in 45,500-46,000 range
India Gold June futures ease slightly on May 5 as fresh trade tussle between US and China flag trade war concerns all over again.
JSPL April exports up 109%: Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) reports its highest ever exports of steel & related products during April 2020. The company exported 248,000 MT of steel & related products, which is a growth of 109% (MoM).
Kalpataru Power sells 100% stake in subsidiary: The company has successfully completed sale of its entire 100% stake in Kalpataru Satpura Transco Private Limited (KSTPL) to CLP.