May 04, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for the Indian indices
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broder index in India.
Wall Street ends lower:
Crude Update:
SGX Nifty:
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday after President Donald Trump revived a threat of new tariffs against China in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.
This week is unexpected to be the same as last week as there could be a knee-jerk reaction to weak global cues amid fears of another United States-China trade war and disappointing HUL earnings.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell in early trade on Monday, paring last week’s gains, on worries the global oil glut may persist as US-China trade tension could hold back an economic recovery even as coronavirus pandemic lockdowns start to ease.
Asian Markets trade lower:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broder index in India with a drop of more than 200 points. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,325 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST. The index closed at 9,528 on Thursday.
Global mkts to slip amid US-China tensions: The dollar rose, oil fell and stock markets were poised to slip on Monday as rising US-China tensions over the coronavirus - and growing unease at the gulf between asset prices and grim economic reality - turned investors cautious.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.