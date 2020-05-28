App
May 28, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 9,450; IT stocks fall

Benchmark indices are trading with nearly 2 percent gain supported by buying seen in the banking, metal, energy and auto sectors.

  • May 28, 2020 12:30 PM IST

    Gold Updates: Gold edged up on Thursday after hitting a two-week low in the previous session as the rift between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong escalated, with prices also supported by the central bank and government largesse to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

  • May 28, 2020 12:15 PM IST

    Buzzing: Ujjivan Financial Services share price surged over 11 percent on May 28 after the company's net profit rose 48.41 percent to Rs 64.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

  • May 28, 2020 11:51 AM IST

    At 11:49 IST, the Sensex was up 555.99 points or 1.76% at 32161.21, while Nifty was up 160.10 points or 1.72% at 9475.05.

  • May 28, 2020 11:43 AM IST

    Open Interest Data:

  • May 28, 2020 11:25 AM IST

    Shilpa Medicare launches drug: Shilpa Medicare launched the Indian branded generic uf lbrutinib, an anti-cancer drug wilh a brand name IBRUSHIL. It is available in 140 mg capsules in packs of 30's capsules and 120's capsules.

  • May 28, 2020 11:23 AM IST

    Nifty Bank rose over 3 percent led by the IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank:

  • May 28, 2020 11:18 AM IST

    Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:

    With the broader markets participating, there should be a continuation of the upmove in the near term towards 9470-9500. On the flipside, 9200-9150 will now be seen as the immediate support zone.

    We continue with our advice for traders to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific opportunities with good volumes as such pockets have potential to give decent returns.

  • May 28, 2020 11:12 AM IST

    Anuj Gupta  DVP Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking:

    Today MCX gold prices are trading on a flat note however yesterday prices had increased by 0.45% and closed at Rs 46531 levels. In international market gold is trading around  USD 1715 per ounces. Tension between US and China and weakness in dollar are the supporting factor for the gold. 

    Dollar Index is depreciating against major currencies and it is trading around 98.96 levels which is the lowest level in the last 5 weeks. For intraday perspective we expect a positive trend in Gold prices. Traders can buy MCX Gold June contract at Rs 46300 to 46400 levels, with the stop-loss of 45950 levels for the target of 46900 to 47000 levels.

