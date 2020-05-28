Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high, Nifty above 9,450; IT stocks fall

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking:

With the broader markets participating, there should be a continuation of the upmove in the near term towards 9470-9500. On the flipside, 9200-9150 will now be seen as the immediate support zone.

We continue with our advice for traders to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific opportunities with good volumes as such pockets have potential to give decent returns.