Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 9,100; RBI cuts repo rate, reverse repo rate

May 22, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 13 paise lower at 75.73 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 75.60.
Multiplex chain PVR planning rights issue; Warburg Pincus and Multiples PE may participate
PVR Cinemas has appointed Axis Capital as the merchant banker for the proposed rights issue, a source told Moneycontrol.
Breaking News | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut repo rate by 40 bps and also cut reverse repo rate to 3.35 percent.
Gold price today: Yellow metal gains on US-China tensions; may rally towards Rs 46,800
Experts are of the view that as long as MCX gold holds above 46500, the bulls can push the rally towards 46,800 per 10 gm.
Bank Nifty is trading flat ahead of RBI press meet with Bank of Baroda and SBI being the top gainers
Voluntarily dismissed lawsuit against Infosys: In October 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court against the company and certain of its current and former officers. The plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice.
Quick Heal makes investment in Ray: Quick Heal Technologies announced a strategic investment of Rs 2 crore in Ray Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based start-up specializing in next generation networking and wireless technology.
The Sensex was down 7.10 points or 0.02% at 30925.80, and the Nifty was down 10.35 points or 0.11% at 9095.90.