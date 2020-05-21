App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the index in India.

highlights

  • May 21, 2020 08:23 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities: 

    The short term trend seems to have turned up, but near term negative set up is still intact. As long as the upper area of 9150-9180 is protected, we are unlikely to see any sustainable upmove above the resistance. Immediate support is placed around 8850-8800.

  • May 21, 2020 08:09 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

    Indian ADRs ended higher:
  • May 21, 2020 07:56 AM IST

    Wall St ends higher: The three major averages on Wall Street notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.

  • May 21, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:

    Asian Markets trade mixed:
  • May 21, 2020 07:41 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points fall. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,046 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:32 IST.

  • May 21, 2020 07:12 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.