Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to negative start for the Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 21, 2020 08:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Wall St ends higher:
SGX Nifty:
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities:
The short term trend seems to have turned up, but near term negative set up is still intact. As long as the upper area of 9150-9180 is protected, we are unlikely to see any sustainable upmove above the resistance. Immediate support is placed around 8850-8800.
Indian ADRs ended higher:
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the index in India.
Wall St ends higher: The three major averages on Wall Street notched their fourth gain in five sessions on Wednesday as investors again bet on a swift economic recovery from coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the potential for more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve.
Asian Markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the index in India with a 37 points fall. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,046 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:32 IST.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.