Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 8,900, Sensex in the green; pharma stocks gain

May 20, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Nifty50 opened flat but was quick to start moving up towards its resistance level of 9030, which was also the day high of yesterday. If we are meant to move down, we should resist there and turn around to again revisit the levels of 8,800. If we are successful in moving beyond 9,030, we might see some further upside till about 9,100.
Nifty Pharma Index rose nearly 2 percent supported by the Lupin, Cipla, Piramal Enterprises, Sun Pharma:
Buzzing: UltraTech Cement share price was up almost 2 percent on May 20 ahead of the company's March quarter results which is scheduled later in the day.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 7 paise higher at 75.57 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close of 75.64, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On May 19, rupee gained 27 paise to end at 75.64 per dollar.
Gold price today: Yellow metal gains amid recession fears; target at 47,400
Gold crossed 47000 mark at MCX and silver also crossed 48920 levels on Tuesday, and the near term is seen around 47,400 on Gold, and Rs 49,550 for Silver, suggest experts.
At 09:43 IST, the Sensex was up 218.44 points or 0.72% at 30414.61, and the Nifty was up 71.10 points or 0.80% at 8950.20.
Buzzing: Bajaj Finance share price rose 2.6 percent on May 20 after company reported a profit after tax of Rs 948 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, a 19.4 percent decline compared to numbers of the corresponding period last fiscal.
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,940, target at Rs 2,000 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 625.