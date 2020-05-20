Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 8,900, Sensex in the green; pharma stocks gain

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Nifty50 opened flat but was quick to start moving up towards its resistance level of 9030, which was also the day high of yesterday. If we are meant to move down, we should resist there and turn around to again revisit the levels of 8,800. If we are successful in moving beyond 9,030, we might see some further upside till about 9,100.