Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 8,900; ONGC top gainer, metals shine

May 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Biocon gets EU GMP certification: Company's subsidiary Biocon Biologics India Ltd. has received the Certificate of GMP compliance from EMA for multiple Biologics Drug Substance (DS) and Drug Product (DP) manufacturing facilities at Biocon Park, Bengaluru.
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 875 and TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,900, target at Rs 2,000.
Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 13 paise higher at 75.78 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.91, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.
Nifty Auto is the outperforming sector, up 2 percent led by Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Auto.
KEC International rises 3%: KEC International share price rose 3.5 percent on May 19 after company has secured new orders of Rs 1,203 crore across its various businesses.
Vedanta approves de-listing: Vedanta share price slipped nearly 2 percent on May 19 after the board had approved the de-listing from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
In a large trade 8.5 crore shares of Siemens change hands on BSE at Rs 996.90 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
The Sensex is up 299.66 points or 1.00% at 30328.64, and the Nifty up 85.60 points or 0.97% at 8908.85. Except Realty and PSU Bank index, other sectoral indces are trading higher: